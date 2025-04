Lady Trojans look to carry offensive momentum into the playoffs

The Lady Trojans currently sit in third place overall in the 3A South Mountain Division.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times The Lady Trojans currently boast a (19-8, 7-3) record as they sit in third place in the 3A Southern Mountain Division.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Evalenne Armendariz is celebrated by her team as she prepares to cross home to score a run.

Led by head coach Brian Hayes and assistant coach Susan Toomer, the Pahrump Valley Lady Trojans this season have been taking care of business on the diamond.

Outscoring their opponents this season 310-146, the Lady Trojans’ exceptional offense has carried the squad to a 19-8 record (7-3 3A South Mountain League).

Prior to falling to Boulder City 8-6 last Wednesday, they have had at least nine hits in ten consecutive contests.

In only three games this year, the Lady Trojans have managed to be held to under five runs.

The Trojans this year are also ranked in the top 25 programs in Nevada according to Maxpreps.com

Note: All team stats are reflected through 4/24/25.

Batting Average

#7 Sophomore, Evalenne Armendariz: .600 avg.

#12 Freshman, Mariah Gray: .533 avg.

#25 Senior, Danika Cox-Hosino: .507 avg.

#3 Senior, Ryleigh Denton: .500 avg.

#6 Junior, Madison Rodriguez: .468 avg.

#4 Sophomore, Sunday Colon: .460 avg.

#10 Sophomore, Autumn Colon: .448 avg.

#7 Sophomore, Riley Saldana: .437 avg.

#16 Freshman, Quinn Kaucky: .400 avg

#5 Sophomore, Dakota Glenn: .333 avg.

#9 Senior, Kayla Glenn: .312 avg.

#1 Senior, Kayleen Carranza: .250 avg.

#13 Senior, Ava Chicacone: .226 avg.

#3 Sophomore, Kalli Wallace: .200 avg.

#11 Sophomore, Sadie Freeman: .195 avg.

On Base Percentage (OPS)

#12 Freshman, Mariah Gray: .657

#3 Senior, Ryleigh Denton: .652

#7 Sophomore, Evalenne Armendariz: .648

#25 Senior, Danika Cox-Hosino: .587

#6 Junior, Madison Rodriguez: .558

#10 Sophomore, Autumn Colon: .553

#7 Sophomore, Riley Saldana: .506

#5 Sophomore, Dakota Glenn: .500

#4 Sophomore, Sunday Colon: .492

#13 Senior, Ava Chicacone: .377

#1 Senior, Kayleen Carranza: .357

#9 Senior, Kayla Glenn: .353

Home Runs

#7 Senior, Riley Saldana: 5

#8 Sophomore, Evalenne Armendariz: 5

#10 Sophomore, Autumn Colon: 3

#4 Sophomore, Sunday Colon: 3

#25 Senior, Danika Cox-Hosino: 1

Runs

#25 Senior, Danika Cox-Hosino: 45

#8 Sophomore, Evalenne Armendariz: 42

#10 Sophomore, Autumn Colon: 39

#7 Sophomore, Riley Saldana: 35

#6 Junior, Madison Rodriguez: 27

#12 Freshman, Mariah Gray: 22

#4 Sophomore, Sunday Colon: 21

#13 Senior, Ava Chicacone: 16

#9, Senior, Kayla Glenn: 15

#1 Senior, Kayleen Carranza: 12

#3 Senior, Ryleigh Denton: 11

#5 Sophomore, Dakota Glenn: 9

RBI’s

(Evalenne Armendariz and Riley Saldana are currently ranked 13th and 14th in Nevada.)

#7 Sophomore, Riley Saldana: 39

#8 Sophomore, Evalenne Armendariz: 39

#25 Senior, Danika Cox-Hosino: 22

#4 Sophomore, Sunday Colon: 22

#6 Junior, Madison Rodriguez: 21

#12 Freshman, Mariah Gray: 21

#9 Senior, Kayla Glenn: 18

#10 Sophomore, Autumn Colon: 12

#13 Senior, Ava Chicacone: 10

#1 Senior, Kayleen Carranza: 8

#11 Sophomore, Sadie Freeman: 7

#5 Sophomore, Dakota Glenn: 6

#3 Senior, Ryleigh Denton: 5

#3 Sophomore, Kalli Wallace: 2

Stolen Bases

#10 Sophomore, Autumn Colon:15

#25 Senior, Danika Cox-Hosino: 12

#7 Senior, Riley Saldana: 9

#9 Senior, Kayla Glenn: 6

#3 Senior, Ryleigh Denton: 5

#6 Junior, Madison Rodriguez: 4

#13 Senior, Ava Chicacone: 4

#1 Senior, Kayleen Carranza: 3

#5 Sophomore, Dakota Glenn: 2

#4 Sophomore, Sunday Colon: 2

#8 Sophomore, Evalenne Armendariz: 2

Pitching

(Kayla Glenn is currently ranked 17th overall in Nevada for ERA and is sixth in the state in wins (10))

#9 Senior, Kayla Glenn: 2.87 ERA, 10- 1 record, 6 complete games

#8 Sophomore, Evalenne Armendariz: 4.78 ERA, 8-7 record, 6 complete games

