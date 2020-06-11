Land agencies announce statewide fire restrictions

As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve our precious natural wonders.

Getty Images According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elevated risk of a severe and potentially catastrophic wildfire season because of drought conditions, dry vegetation and other factors.

Given the critical threat of wildfires statewide, the Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest have jointly implemented updated 2020 Nevada-wide fire restrictions that became effective Saturday, May 30.

The fire restrictions will be jointly mandated and enforced by each agency in coordination with city and county governments and wildfire agencies. These updated restrictions supersede the previous statewide interagency fire restrictions put in place on April 15.

Examples of statewide fire restrictions include building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal barbecue or stove fire (except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel) outside an established fireplace in a picnic area, campground, improved campsite or places of habitation; smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle; welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit; using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit; and the discharge, use or allowing the use of fireworks, tracer rounds, explosive targets or any other incendiary devices.

For more information or clarification on individual agency restrictions, visit www.nevadafireinfo.org/restrictions-and-closures. Possession of a shovel, fire extinguisher and/or at least five gallons of water is recommended in the event of an unintentional fire start.

Exemptions include persons with a valid permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission and any federal, state, local officer or member of an organized firefighting entity, in the performance of an official duty.

Affected areas include all Nevada state parks and recreation areas, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and all areas administered by the BLM.

Nevada has experienced 98 wildfires thus far in 2020, 96 of which were caused by human activities.

For more information or clarification on the fire restrictions, please visit nevadafireinfo.org or contact the Nevada Division of Forestry at 775-684-2709, BLM state headquarters at 775-885-6000 or Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest at 775-771-4777.