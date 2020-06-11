72°F
Land agencies announce statewide fire restrictions

Staff Writer
June 11, 2020 - 2:46 pm
 

As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve our precious natural wonders.

According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elevated risk of a severe and potentially catastrophic wildfire season because of drought conditions, dry vegetation and other factors. Given the critical threat of wildfires statewide, the Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest have jointly implemented updated 2020 Nevada-wide fire restrictions that became effective Saturday, May 30.

The fire restrictions will be jointly mandated and enforced by each agency in coordination with city and county governments and wildfire agencies. These updated restrictions supersede the previous statewide interagency fire restrictions put in place on April 15.

Examples of statewide fire restrictions include building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal barbecue or stove fire (except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel) outside an established fireplace in a picnic area, campground, improved campsite or places of habitation; smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle; welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit; using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit; and the discharge, use or allowing the use of fireworks, tracer rounds, explosive targets or any other incendiary devices.

For more information or clarification on individual agency restrictions, visit www.nevadafireinfo.org/restrictions-and-closures. Possession of a shovel, fire extinguisher and/or at least five gallons of water is recommended in the event of an unintentional fire start.

Exemptions include persons with a valid permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission and any federal, state, local officer or member of an organized firefighting entity, in the performance of an official duty.

Affected areas include all Nevada state parks and recreation areas, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and all areas administered by the BLM.

Nevada has experienced 98 wildfires thus far in 2020, 96 of which were caused by human activities.

For more information or clarification on the fire restrictions, please visit nevadafireinfo.org or contact the Nevada Division of Forestry at 775-684-2709, BLM state headquarters at 775-885-6000 or Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest at 775-771-4777.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The surface rupture mapped by the University of Nevada, Ren ...
UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 Primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change ...
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak talks shortfall with state employees
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday notified state employees of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall.

Getty Images Nevada was awarded $654,640 for the Crisis Counseling Immediate Services Program ...
FEMA grant will support COVID-19 crisis counseling
Staff Report

Nevada will be deploying 35 crisis counselors statewide to support those coping with the effects of COVID-19 through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Nancy Whipperman/Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Army Air Field is on the list of Nevada's 11 ...
Nye County Courthouse No. 2 on endangered list
Staff Report

From downtown Las Vegas to the state’s wilderness, Nevada’s history is in danger, and Preserve Nevada, Nevada’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, has named its 11 Most Endangered Places in Nevada for 2020.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from ...
Pahrump resident awarded $2,500 WGU scholarship
Staff Report

Nora Bond of Pahrump was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Western Governors University Nevada to help her pursue a master’s degree in educational leadership from the online nonprofit university.