56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Landmark Binion Ranch sold to Henderson company in $1.9M deal

By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
April 14, 2022 - 9:51 am
 
(File photo/Pahrump Valley Times) An outline of the 138-acre Binion Ranch as shown in a 2016 ae ...
(File photo/Pahrump Valley Times) An outline of the 138-acre Binion Ranch as shown in a 2016 aerial photo. The ranch on Wilson Road sold on March 31 in a $1.9-million deal to a Henderson company. A broker for the company says plans for the site have not been finalized.
In September 2000, Chief Deputy District Attorney David Rogers addresses the media after no tre ...
In September 2000, Chief Deputy District Attorney David Rogers addresses the media after no treasure was found on Ted Binion's ranch in Pahrump during an attempted burglary. (File Photo)
Cows graze on dead grass at the Binion Ranch in 2017. (Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times)
Cows graze on dead grass at the Binion Ranch in 2017. (Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times)
(Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times) Cows graze on dead grass at the Binion Ranch in 2 ...
(Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times) Cows graze on dead grass at the Binion Ranch in 2017. (Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times)

The 138-acre Binion Ranch on Wilson Road off Highway 160 in Pahrump holds a true-life Wild West story that involves the murder of a notorious casino magnate, a vault allegedly loaded with silver, attempted burglary and a number of suspicious fires.

It’s been the subject of Dateline documentaries and local lore long since the death of its former owner, Ted Binion, in 1998.

Now, the ranch has sold in a $1.91-million deal to a Henderson company. Cheryl Kypreos, a broker salesperson for Mackk LLC, which purchased it on March 31, says plans for the ranch are still forthcoming.

Since the ranch was developed in 1959, the property has been sold a few times.

The Horseshoe Club Operating Co. sold the land to Lonni Ted Binion, the son of Benny Binion and owner of Binion’s Horseshoe Casino — a longtime staple on Fremont Street in Las Vegas — for $1.6 million on Feb. 23, 1998. It would be roughly $2 million today as adjusted for inflation.

Ted Binion died just seven months after purchasing the ranch. His partner, Sandy Murphy, who lived with him for three years in Las Vegas, had a secret affair with his friend Rick Tabish, according to court documents, interviews and testimony revealed after Binion’s death.

Two days after the death of Ted Binion on Sept. 19, 1998, Tabish drove to Pahrump to the ranch and broke into the ranch to remove several million dollars worth of silver from a vault Tabish built on the ranch. Tabish was caught by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested.

Originally, Ted Binion’s death was ruled an overdose from heroin, but after further investigation, the death was ruled a homicide. Murphy and Tabish were ultimately arrested in connection to the homicide and later charged with Binion’s murder.

While Tabish was in prison, the Pahrump ranch that had been the site of infamous outlaw activity, sold on Nov. 9, 2016, for $1 million to Ralph L. and Betty L. McKnight. The sale came after Nye County officials had considered buying the property for $1.75 million in July 2015. Commissioners ultimately rejected any deal to acquire it.

Suspicious fires ravage ranch

Two fires have destroyed most of what was built on the property. On Sept. 14, 2019 at least two structures were destroyed in a fire on the ranch. Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said one of the structures that suffered heavy damage then was once a sprawling horse stable on the property.

A second fire on Feb. 9, 2022 destroyed a structure that was used for storage. The structure was reportedly connected to an underground tunnel. Lewis has described both fires as suspicious.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times) The Pahrump Community Library board on Monday interviewed ...
Missouri librarian offered director post at Pahrump library
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After a 10-month vacancy, the library board on Monday interviewed and voted to offer a contract to Vanja Anderson, currently the library director of the Cahokia Public Library in St. Louis, Missouri.

(Deborah Wall) The rock formation Manly Beacon was named after William Manly, who helped guide ...
Entrance fees waived at Death Valley on Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The event, dubbed “Celebrate America’s Best Idea, Fee Free Days” only applies to park entrance fees, while camping fees still apply.

Sue DiBella, co-owner of DiBella Flowers and Gifts, prepares an Easter floral arrangement on Tu ...
Nevadans expected to spend less on Easter festivities
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s retailers can expect a year-over-year decrease in Easter spending this year, due in part to high inflation and lingering supply chain issues.

Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times Woman-Owned Woman-Led Pahrump recently conducted a ceremon ...
Pahrump woman starts business to help female entrepreneurs
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Woman-Owned Woman-Led Pahrump’s founder aims offers a hand-up — not a hand-out — to build a strong and capable community of women business leaders.

(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont resigned on Satur ...
Nye County treasurer abruptly resigns
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

In a special-called meeting on Monday, Nye County Commissioners appointed Mark Kampf to serve as interim county treasurer. It comes amid the abrupt resignation of Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont who sent an email to county commissioners on Saturday saying he was quitting the job, effective immediately. Prudhont cited widespread dysfunction within the office as his primary reason to step down.

About 15 advocates from Desert Haven Animal Society demonstrated opposite a group of about 50 s ...
Demonstrators clash over control of animal shelter
By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

About 15 advocates from Desert Haven Animal Society demonstrated opposite a group of about 50 supporting Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone on Sunday at the junction of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump.