Launch of new business processing system in Nevada

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced that the Commercial Recordings Division’s new business processing system was launching earlier this month.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske attends a roundtable discussion at Hope for Prisoners in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

Those accessing SilverFlume, Nevada’s Business Portal, will appreciate additional efficiencies, including improved and easy-to-use forms, step-by-step workflows, a progress bar, a “save for later” option, expanded search capabilities and online help, an announcement from her office stated.

Users will be able to access notary, trademark and UCC filings, and the enhanced system will also allow for online copies services. The new dashboard features will allow businesses to better monitor their business entity’s activities and deadlines, and also receive additional electronic notifications. Online users will benefit from no added service fees or expedite fees when filing. For commercial customers, xml bulk filing for annual renewals is to be available soon.

“We are excited to share the news of the conclusion of this multi-year project,” Cegavske said. “We believe those doing business in Nevada will appreciate the enhancements and modernization of our site, forms and processes.”

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact customer service at 775-684-5708, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT Monday-Friday.