News

Lawmakers express opposition to plan to resume nuclear tests

Staff Writer
June 23, 2020 - 9:01 pm
 

Most of Nevada’s congressional delegation on Wednesday sent a letter to President Trump expressing opposition to efforts to resume explosive nuclear testing at the Nevada National Security Site.

U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford signed the letter, and the delegation has engaged the administration, including the administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, Secretary of Energy and additional experts and stakeholders on the subject. They have received multiple affirmations that the national laboratories have seen no technical reason to resume explosive testing.

“We are writing to express our concern and opposition to any effort by the administration to resume explosive nuclear weapons testing at the Nevada National Security Site – the only facility in the nation equipped to accommodate underground nuclear testing,” the lawmakers wrote.

Cortez Masto said she and her colleagues will continue to be strong advocates for improving the Stockpile Stewardship Program through enhanced scientific capabilities.

In the Fiscal Year 2020 Stockpile Stewardship and Management Plan, then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry wrote, “For the 23rd consecutive year, the science-based Stockpile Stewardship Program has allowed DOE and DoD to certify the safety, security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile to the president without the use of nuclear explosive testing. This impressive scientific achievement is enabled by DOE/NNSA’s most valuable resource, its workforce.”

“Just last year, senior officials in the administration touted the accomplishments of NNSA and the national laboratories in maintaining the U.S. nuclear stockpile through non-explosive testing,” the lawmakers wrote. “With no stated justification to resume testing, we unequivocally oppose any administration’s efforts to resume explosive nuclear testing in Nevada.

“Not only would such an action compromise the health and safety of Nevadans, degrade vital water resources and harm the surrounding environment, but it would also undermine future stockpile stewardship efforts, undercut our nuclear nonproliferation goals and further weaken strategic partnerships with our global allies.”

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Continue ...
Unemployment claims fall for 7th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,620 for the week ending June 13, down 128 claims, or 1.2 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,748. This is the seventh consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Getty Images Donations of all blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially ...
Blood donors can learn COVID-19 antibody status
Staff Report

Vitalant became the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood collector, serving hospital patients in Las Vegas, is providing the test results to donors who complete successful blood donations, which are critically needed now.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A large sign at Highway 372 and Lola Lane points toward eme ...
Desert View reports ‘zero trend’ for COVID-19 for part of June
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital announced Wednesday, June 17 that there have been zero inpatients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 at the facility during the month thus far.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Capriotti's Area Manager Salvatore Carbone said he's ...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The area manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop at the Pahrump Nugget has a message for local residents.

Heather Korbulic was the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabil ...
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Heather Korbulic, the veteran state administrator tapped in late April to lead Nevada’s overwhelmed unemployment program at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, will leave the agency “due to threats to her personal safety.”

Courtesy/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Under Nevada’s sagebrush ecosystem conservation progr ...
Novel deal protects habitat, mining jobs near Lovelock
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Coeur Rochester, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc., and Crawford Cattle, LLC have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to protect critical sagebrush habitat in Nevada while ensuring continued environmentally sensitive and sustainable mining practices.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
State gets $70 million for COVID-19 Medicaid patients
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $60,907,584 from the Provider Relief Fund for hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients that represent those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including low-income communities and communities of color.

Getty Images The majority opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed to th ...
Nevada’s equality advocates hail Supreme Court ruling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Silver State Equality wasted little time Monday celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision which ruled LGBTQ employees are protected from workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Small Business Development Center Counselor Allan Par ...
Well-known local business counselor dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime counselor for the Nevada Small Business Development Center in Pahrump has died.