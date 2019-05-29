Lee Canyon building new lodge for upcoming ski season in Nevada

Courtesy of Lee Canyon A rendering of the new Hillside Lodge at Lee Canyon, set to be complete by December 2019.

Snowboards stick up from the fresh snow at Lee Canyon outside Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Mount Charleston received nearly four inches of snow on Sunday according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person snowboards down a hill at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Friday, March 8, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

After a crowded winter season, Lee Canyon is getting ready for more visitors with the construction of its new Hillside Lodge.

The two-story, 10,000- square-foot property will be located near the resort’s main lodge and will allow more visitors to take advantage of the ski area, according to Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director.

“The whole purpose of this new lodge is to elevate our guest experience,” he said. “We want to basically change our guest experience to be more comfortable.”

The lodge will feature a heated terrace, patio dining space, bistro, expanded restroom facilities and a ski-in, ski-out bar. It will also include an event space for meetings, weddings and other special events.

Seely said the space will address capacity needs; the resort is used to hitting maximum capacity and seeing all of its parking lots full. And with a growing population in Las Vegas and an increased number of residents interested in outdoor recreation, Seely said he expects the number of visitors will continue to climb.

“During the winter break, there’s a busy season for all skiing resorts across North America, and we’re no exception to that,” he said. “This is going to help. This is going to bring more people up here and have a place to sit and relax and enjoy Lee Canyon.”

Lee Canyon will be closed during regular summer operations due to construction, but its parking lot will remain open and allow hikers access to Bristlecone Trail. Seely said the resort hopes to have the new lodge completed by the time winter season begins in December.