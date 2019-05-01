Lender match for existing Nevada small businesses

Screenshot/Small Business Administration website The networking and lender matchmaking event is free to registered small business owners, the U.S. Small Business Administration said.

The Nevada office of the U.S. Small Business Administration will host an Access to Capital event for existing small businesses that have a need for capital at an event set from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 10, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort, 3000 Paradise Road.

This daytime event will match the small businesses with local SBA Lenders and will coincide with the 2019 SBA Awards Dinner later in the evening, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced.

The participating small businesses need to be in operation for more than one year, a business owner or key decision maker for the business must attend the match-making event, and the business must have an immediate or pending capital need, event organizers said.

The networking and lender match-making event is free to registered small business owners. To register, go to bit.ly/2PBO3jF on the web. For more, call WBEC-West at 702-353-4310.