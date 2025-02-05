Letters to the Editor

At a time when many print papers are stopping printing, our PVT is alive and well, thanks to its great staff and community support.

Resident thanks PVT for keeping community informed

Thanks to the Pahrump Valley Times for printing my previous letter about Michelle Fiore. Two minor corrections – she received about $30,000 after being charged before her payments stopped. Also, her billboard on Highway 160 has finally been replaced.

Many thanks to the great people who keep our local paper running, keeping us informed about our community activities. At a time when many print papers are stopping printing, our PVT is alive and well, thanks to its great staff and community support.

Joseph A. Baker

Cabinet confirmations are making some very nervous

During all the cabinet confirmation hearings, some of the questions seemed to be near a panic stage, why? Could it be because some of the people may have various direct or indirect relationships with some of the issues or people may have some undesirable effects?

Many of the questioned nominees have said they plan to follow the truth guided by the U.S. Constitution to wherever it leads them, which seems to shake many in government. It could lead to actually doing the work they were hired to do, doing it in an efficient, honest manner without bias, with the possibilities of repercussions of failings starting with minor actions to losing very well-paid, secure jobs with good benefits, to losing power and status, all the way to possibly losing personal freedom for blatantly not following lawful rules. It could be looked at as a long-needed “good house cleaning.”

Many agree and warn of how an unchecked powerful entity can abuse its power and especially in the case of governments, its citizens. Thomas Jefferson warned: “The time to guard against corruption and tyranny is before they shall have gotten hold of us.” Hopefully we still have time to restore the trust we once held. Even Cory Booker said: “If you look at great human civilizations, from Rome to the Soviet Union, you will see that most do not fail simply due external threats but because of internal weakness, corruption, or a failure to manifest the values and ideals they espouse.”

Other than classifying the Soviet Union as a “great civilization,” especially for most of those subjected to their rule, I would agree with Senator Booker.

David Jaronik

It is imperative that we stop the tariffs urges reader

Regardless of your political affiliation, this is a call to arms. It is imperative that we phone, text, write, use social media, and personally talk with everyone to get the word out that we must stop the tariffs that are being implemented.

I am astonished that many Americans do not understand that Trump’s tariffs are a tax that we pay for. Additionally, this action is poised to hurt the United States economically. I encourage everyone, please take the time to look behind the curtain of deception.

According to the Geopolitical Economy Report, the organization BRICS is an acronym for the original countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. As of January 2025, it roughly makes up half the global population and 41% of the world GDP due to the addition of five full members and nine partner counties since its conception. It is frightening to imagine that if their plans of continuous growth prevail, with some even talking about replacing the U.S. dollar, we could see troubled times ahead.

Even more disgusting is the treatment of our allies like Mexico and Canada with tariffs that American citizens will pay for. I served proudly in the supply and requisition field for most of my career as an active-duty Marine before being promoted to first sergeant. I know that positive relationships with vendor are an extremely important factor in keeping the supply chains flowing smoothly. Besides higher prices, do we also want food shortages?

I am reminded that President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about the military industrial complex that to this day receives an abhorrent amount of money. I can bear witness as a former military supply chief, that we overpaid and were force-fed many unnecessary items due to government contracts with these very powerful civilian companies. Will our government issue us military MRE food rations when our grocery bills continue to skyrocket and Americans can’t afford to feed their families?

Roslyn Aubuchon