Letters to the Editor

Resident amazed by cost of community center plan

I was shocked when I read that the BOCC allocated $581k for the design of a community center. I find this to be a waste of OUR money. Pick any existing community center design already in existence and the county could get those plans for FAR less money or likely even free.

We’re not reinventing the wheel here. There are just so many ways to put up four walls and a roof for a community center. There’s likely a similar building already in Nye County which could be scaled to the size the commissioners want this building to be, and they already have the plans for it.

If I were the winning bidder and collecting the $581k you bet I’d look to something already designed and engineered, change a few plants in the rendering, change a wall color or two and, BAM… and easy $580k in profit for me.

Remember this when we’re told we need to raise rates, fees and taxes down the road. This expenditure is out of line and just not seeing things clearly as this community center is obviously somebody’s shiny new pony.

Bull Carns

Reader says Pahrump needs road repairs and a YMCA

In 2022 and 2023 I read articles saying that in 2024 work was going to start on repaving. Like $36 million was put back from D.C. to redo that road from 160 to the California state line. But here it is 2025. I guess they forgot about that work was supposed to start, or maybe whoever reported that got bad info.

Also, Wilson is horrible. How hard is it to raise money to get that road repaired? I think I remember some articles about work getting ready for that too, most likely more bad info!

Please let me know if you have any new updates on both of those. I’m sure the county commissioners know what’s up.

And maybe it’s time to build a YMCA here in Pahrump, most towns this size have one.

I’m sure if you put your heads together you could come up with some government grants. As this town grows, we need something that can bring the community together. I mean something more important that the five or six casinos we have.

Gary Dean

If hydrant is needed, they will have to search for it

I have been amazed that I cannot get a blue reflective road marker for a hydrant replaced on Blagg Road. I first found it on the ground in front of a neighbor’s home two years ago and sent an email to fire services with no response.

Last month I decided that I am tired of having it as a decoration on the front of my house and decided to try to have it secured on the road again.

Fire administrative tells me it is the water company that handles this since the hydrants and markers belong to them. Great Basin tells me they do it, but I have to contact 811 and they have to notify Great Basin. Northern California and Nevada 811 does referrals on many things, but they do not do anything about the blue road markers for hydrants nor they do referrals on them unless it involves plans for underground changes.

While the hydrant is not in front of my house, I doubt the fire department could find it in an emergency since the fire hydrant location is overgrown with weeds. I am now looking for help from the tooth fairy.

Harold Roy Varner