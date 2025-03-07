Letters to the Editor

As I stated in my first “Where is Our Government” letter, wake up, get involved, and save our town.

Where Is Our Town Government? Part 2

As I stated in my first “Where is Our Town Government?” letter, wake up, get involved, and save our town by establishing (or re-establishing) local town governance.

From that letter, I have received many positive responses from residents who want to join the efforts to re-establish our town government. I received only one negative response that stated, “We don’t need a town board because they don’t listen to the people.” I contacted that person and explained that the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) sits as the Pahrump Town Board and asked if the person was aware of that and satisfied with the way they listen to the people. The person admittedly did not know that the Nye County commissioners function as the Pahrump Town Board.

I said it in the first letter and I’ll gladly repeat it here … “This letter is not to minimize the responsibility or importance of the Nye County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC). Personally, I believe that they are doing the very best they can but are overwhelmed by this vast responsibility of caring for the county of Nye (their jobs) and the town of Pahrump (our job).” And I will reiterate that even though four of the five commissioners live in Pahrump, they remain county commissioners, not town commissioners and they need not be involved in the day-to-day operation of Pahrump.

I have a lot of respect for our county commissioners and there won’t be a debate between us because I truly believe that they are doing the very best they can. I want to remind (or inform) everyone that the “elected” Pahrump Town Board existed for over thirty (30) years and ended on December 31, 2014. By the way, the Pahrump Town Board was paid no salary and no stipend; they were “elected” volunteers. That also means that there were no tax savings when they left and no tax expense when we bring them back.

I would find it difficult to understand why any of the commissioners or any Pahrump resident would resist having a Pahrump Town Board when the majority of the population in Nye County (at least 85%) is centered in Pahrump. And note that Pahrump is the largest unincorporated town in the state of Nevada and the only large town without a “local” government. For Pahrump, there is no town board and not even a town advisory board. Why is that?

The BoCC could easily create a town board for the town of Pahrump by using NRS 269.016 and 269.0165 or 269.017 to 269.019 Inclusive. Why don’t they even want to consider it?

Let’s look at other towns (smaller than Pahrump) that have town boards:

1. Amargosa

2. Round Mountain

3. Tonopah

Now, let’s look at towns with a town advisory board:

1. Beatty Town

2. Belmont

3. Central Valley Museum

4. Gabbs Town

5. Railroad Valley

NOTE: Pahrump, with a population of over 46,000 has neither a town board nor a town advisory board. By the way, the population of Pahrump is projected to continue growing with a 2025 projected population of over 50,000.

It’s very obvious that the BoCC can’t provide the expertise to manage the town of Pahrump. They are wisely advised by some of the same boards/committees that previously advised the former Pahrump Town Board members. All members of these committees are appointed “volunteers.” These are the:

1. Arena Advisory Committee

2. Off-Highway Vehicle Park Advisory Committee

3. Public Lands Advisory Committee

4. Veterans’ Memorial Advisory Committee

Please do not assume that I am opposed to the BoCC because that is not my stance. I would definitely encourage all residents of Pahrump to work with the BoCC because as we strengthen Nye County, we strengthen our town.

Everyone who knows me knows that I am in favor of local town governance through a town board form of government (Pahrump residents whose primary focus is the town of Pahrump) which would also ease the burdens of the BoCC and could also eliminate errors and/or potential errors made against the town.

So, it remains my hope that the residents of Pahrump will demand the BoCC to create an appointed town advisory board, an appointed town board, an elected town board, or place the item on the next ballot for an elected town board. All of these can be done by a BoCC agenda item.

As I stated in my previous letter, we can never replace the previous town board that served the town of Pahrump for over 30 years because of the change in Nevada laws but we can recreate a town that can provide its own governance.

So, as I stated at the beginning of this open letter, wake up, get involved, and save our town.

Another option that you (as community leaders and residents) might want to consider is incorporation into a city. I know that some of you will research Home Rule vs. Dillon’s Rule. You’ll find some data in the Constitution of the state of Nevada, Section 8, and Article 8 about Dillon’s Rule.

Again, I encourage each of you; if you agree with me, to contact your county commissioners and talk to them instead of merely complaining to each other.

Dr. Tom Waters (Air Force Veteran)

Former Town Board Member (2011-2014)