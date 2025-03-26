Letters to the Editor

Nye County taxpayers had to pay $400,000 to Ms. Evans for her mental anguish and emotional pain. Boruchowitz should be paying the full $400,000 and not the taxpayers!

Shame on Boruchowitz and federal judge Steven Myhre

We entrust our lives and well-being with our police force only to have the investigation finally done on this horrific individual, David Boruchowitz and the results are a joke.

Ms. Evans’ reputation has been ruined and her availability to get a good job has been squashed due to this disgusting piece of trash. She would still be the CEO of Valley Electric Association if it hadn’t been for his law-breaking acts.

Boruchowitz treated her like a hardened criminal and would not let her call her attorney during this raid at VEA in 2019. He and his staff treated the employees like criminals as well.

He deserves to serve 20-plus years in a federal penitentiary for all the laws he broke, but Judge Steven Myhre is only looking to give him probation! Shame on the two of you!

Nye County taxpayers had to pay $400,000 to Ms. Evans for her mental anguish and emotional pain. Boruchowitz should be paying the full $400,000 and not the taxpayers!

Where is the justice for Ms. Evans?

Carole Parker

Democrats display lack of empathy at Trump speech

During President Trump’s State of the Union Address, we saw the leading Democrat Socialist behind President Trump stand up and tear up her copy of the speech. A despicable display. Oh, excuse me, that was his last speech.

During the President’s latest speech we saw Democrat socialists sitting stoically, not applauding for a small boy who had cancer and made temporary Secret Service Officer, not standing or applauding for the family of victims killed by illegal aliens, many of them flashing silly signs.

My own U.S. Representative Stephen Horsford, whose wife is an actual Marxist, was sitting next to one of the most divisive persons in Congress, Rep. Maxine Waters, and later we saw him yelling into a microphone while at a Washington, D.C. rally. This is a man who supports Amendment 28.

The speech was interrupted by a Democrat socialist Neanderthal-looking man waving his cane and yelling at Mr. Trump. This person, known as “Weird Al,” had to be removed and was later censured by the House. During his censure he was surrounded by nearly 30 Democrat socialists singing, “We Shall Overcome,” in his support and disrupting the current session.

It is we that have to overcome. They look like the party of bald women and men with pony tails, plus they cannot even define what a woman is.

During the last presidential election, Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen ran for re-election, and she claimed to be the most bipartisan senator. She also said she wanted an audit of federal spending. If she really was a person of her word, she would be doing what she said she was, a bipartisan senator and support the new president in finding where our tax dollars are being wasted. She voted “No”, to shut the government down against the Republican bill.

Our other Nevada senator, Catherine Cortez-Masto, who will be up for re-election in 2028 voted, “Yes”, to keep the government open. She will claim she crossed over to vote for a bill to keep the government from shutting down, but the truth of the matter is an old hat trick because Rosen just won re-election and Cortez-Masto will be up for re-election and does not want to be vulnerable to not winning her seat back in the next election.

I also saw a video of Nevada Rep. Suzie Lee, and many other Democrat socialists shadow boxing, which means what? Is she fighting to keep men in women’s sports, or keeping open the border, or continuing the waste in spending?

In the past, Democrat socialists fought tooth and nail to keep the Republicans from shutting down the government and Democrat President Bill Clinton, declared big government over and balanced the budget.

What a change of events, and what did President Obama declare, “Elections have consequences.” All three of the past Democrat presidents declared they would keep government small and transparent.

Here in Nevada the ratio between Democrat socialists and Republicans is 2 to 1, if you add AG Ford and Secretary of State Aguilar. The map of counties in Nevada, is an overwhelming color of Red, with just two tiny blue counties and it is the same with the map of the entire United States.

Keeping all of these Democrat socialists in power will assuredly run our nation into a Communist state. This is all about them getting back their power no matter what it takes.

Arnold Breitenbach