Letters to the Editor

Resident doesn’t want the gifts Nye County is giving

Please, I want to return these unwanted gifts. Not what I asked Santa for. They have no value to me or this community. We have been forced to take them without really any desire from us, the residents. Why is that?

We live here, own our homes, pay taxes, etc. This board of commissioners is to represent our wishes and should honor our requests.

Now let’s look at our Easter presents, again, not really wanted.

Many of you have seen the upcoming pandemic shelter/soup kitchen that has been approved on the BLM land behind MF/Gamebird down to Dandelion and 160.

I don’t know of anyone who asked for this or was consulted on this proposal. Oh yes, it’s been on the books for over 20 years but still we didn’t know what board was going to force on us.

NOT what I want and we don’t need at this time in our poor, broke community. Remember, we are still lacking requested infrastructure needs badly. The county commission has hope this project will make money and we will be happy. ARE YOU? All of this will have a severe effect the south side of Pahrump and traffic. Please also know thousands of dollars have already been spent on a project that has about four phases and too much already spent to get the projected cost to do this. Over $18,000,000 plus another $500,000-plus for some outside company to tell us the cost (the cart before the donkey). This is only for the first phase of the project and all these costs haven’t been given yet.

This land is about the size of Disneyland. As proposed, we will get the pandemic shelter/soup kitchen, off-road bike racing, harness racing, fairgrounds, rodeo grounds, ball fields, more? Parking and fireworks will still be here. The front near 160 has a Circle K gas station approved with dreams of a Costco and other types of shopping. Not my dream for my neighborhood’s backyard. Now this funding so far has come from granted money with the hopes it will be enough and with more grants needed to finish the other three phases. Not the way I balance my checkbook and spending. I will not request more gifts from the board, I fear for Pahrump and the wonderful people who live here. Express your views to the BOCC. Please understand we really don’t have a say in what they do.

Most of this project info has been posted in the PV Times and you can see on Nye County’s website. I would think we will see many changes coming. Shall I hold my breath?

Linda Clark

The Constitution: It should be all, not just part of it

I would like to hear a reasonable explanation from the politicians, pundits and supporters of the previous administration’s immigration policy of their essentially ”wide open borders with little to no vetting’, allowing between 10 to 20 million to enter the country and use resources like food, housing, education, health care, police, fire, and etc., which greatly reduced the availability of those resources for U.S. citizens, including U.S. military veterans.

Now with the new administration’s immigration policy, most of these same politicians, pundits, and others are demanding full legal rights from defense attorneys, appeals that could drag on for years, all at the expense of U.S. taxpayers for the attorneys, judges, etc.

If one cares to read the entire U.S. Constitution and some use certain parts that appear to support the narratives they want projected, but totally ignore the areas dealing with “illegal immigrants.” Sorry, we really do have an orderly immigration process that millions have used and others are waiting in line to use, which ends up getting dumped or ignored will result in a place that won’t even vaguely resemble what was once the freest country in the world.

David Jaronik