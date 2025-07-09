Letters to the Editor

Nevada voters need to know where country is headed

This not only applies to Nevada, but to rest of the United States. It is time for some real soul-searching and asking the big questions of our elected leaders. I want to know U.S. Representatives, Horsford, Lee, and Titus, U.S. Senators Cortez-Masto and Rosen, Nevada Attorney General Ford, Nevada Secretary of State Aguilar and all of Nevada Democratic state legislators, their honest opinion of Zohran Kwame Mamdani.

Mr. Mamdani just won the right to run as mayor of New York City as a Democrat Socialist, who casts their votes using Ranked Choice Voting. You remember Ranked Choice Voting, the same voting system that our own Democrat Socialists have been trying to give to Nevada by giving it sneaky names. Mr. Mamdani was born in Uganda. His parents gave him his middle name in honor of Ghanaian politician, political theorist and revolutionary, Francis Kwame Nkrumah, who was a Ugandan prime minister and winner of the Lenin Peace Prize from the Soviet Union, and his administration was primarily socialist as well as nationalist. Uganda had the dictator Idi Amin, who was one of the most brutal despots in modern history.

Mr. Mamdani is running as a Democrat Socialist for the mayor of the best city in the world, according to Oxford Economics Global Cities Index in 2025. His platform is to abolish the Electoral College, the Senate, and the filibuster. He wants proportional representation, a minimum wage of $30 an hour, job guarantees for all, free medical for all, free child care, free college, along with government grocery stores, free buses, rent freeze and construction of 200,000 new low-income housing and to establish a socialist republic.

While in college Mr. Mamdani founded a chapter of “Students for Justice in Palestine.” He joined the Democratic Socialist party of America and he was a hip-hop artist. Mr. Mamdani is also a devout Muslim. He worked as a counselor to prevent foreclosures for low-income non-white people.

I know for a fact that my U.S. Representative, Steven Horsford, will support all of these ideas as he sent me a message supporting the 28th Amendment, which has the same basic platform as Mr. Mamdani. Mr. Mamdani is supported by Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. I am also sure that Nevada Attorney General Ford and the Nevada secretary of state also agree with Mr. Mamdani.

It is my belief that all Nevada Democrats are also socialists and do not have the best interests of America first as a nation. Democrats of today are not the Democrats of the John F. Kennedy day, when his statement was, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”

For far too long Democrat Socialists campaign on what they are going to give to citizens and now non-citizens. This has resulted in the national debt of more than 37 trillion dollars, a number no one has ever seen. If you took $100 bills and stacked them on top of each other it would reach 2,479,000 miles. One trillion in seconds is 31,000 years. Ice age animals died 13,000 years ago.

It is time for these Democrat Socialists to stand up and answer these real questions because if we do not support America first, we will not have a republic any longer. So please, if you see any of these officials, ask them these questions, as America is at stake. We do not want to be the United Socialist States.

Arnold Breitenbach