Letters to the Editor

Reader hopes those responsible for deceit are shamed

After about a decade of “Russia, Russia, Russia,” it seems many people with influence in politics and media say, “We don’t want to hear any more, all there is to know about this subject is known.” Is it?

Most fair-minded people have an interest in an important issue. Even if it’s old, it would at least show some curiosity when some new pertinent facts are exposed. I would like to see those facts. Most especially if it could have a direct bearing on our government, which may threaten trust in its institutions.

I know and understand the entire issue is complex and difficult to follow, which was designed to be hard to follow, but if one looks at events, players, and timelines, it can support areas designed to create a false narrative to the public by people in positions that have decided to ignore their oaths to the U.S. Constitution and either conclude ‘the ends justify the means’ or some other reason like desire for power, wealth, or self-preservation.

Regardless of the reasons, these things chip away at the very foundations and trust in our republic. Understanding at this point, many who may have perpetrated laws, fully knew things like ‘statute of limitation’ or other legal protections, on avoiding responsibility, although there may be some legal caveats they may have missed, but thinking of some of the people that served actual jail time and or suffered great financial loss as well as loss of reputation, like Michael Flynn.

Hopefully those responsible for the years of deceit on the U.S. public and transgressions of others, at least suffer some shame and public humiliations.

This entire fiasco would not have been possible without the loud megaphones of many of those in mainstream news who like to give each other various awards for perpetuating false narratives, while claiming to “speak truth to power.” Fortunately, they aren’t the only game in town anymore.

David Jaronik