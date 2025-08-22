Letters to the Editor

Governor Lombardo has to do more to stand up to the overwhelming support of the Democrat Socialists of Nevada.

Reader: Governor should continue to resist socialism

Governor Lombardo is showing some independent gumption as he is authorizing a small amount of Nevada National Guard to give administrative assistance to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency as he should have done at our border. Mr. Lombardo in the past refused to offer Nevada’s National Guard to help in restricting our Border Patrol and curb the illegal flow of immigrants into our country. I am hopeful that our governor has come out of his mansion to finally help our president as he is doing his best to empty out the 20 million or so illegal aliens let in by Democrat Socialist President Biden.

Governor Lombardo has to do more to stand up to the overwhelming support of the Democrat Socialists of Nevada such as Attorney General Ford and U.S. Representative Dina Titus, who are against the law and order that President Trump is trying to restore to our country one city at a time. Ms. Titus states Mr. Lombardo is turning Nevadans against Nevadans and further stated, “The Nevada National Guard’s mission is to protect us, not sow more fear in our communities by doing Trump’s dirty work.” Mr. Ford and Ms. Titus and other Democrat Socialists have handcuffed our law enforcement for many years now causing law enforcement officers to slow walk some response in fear of retaliation of their superiors or elected leaders.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat socialist, is attempting to unseat Governor Lombardo as the leader of Nevada, who the state turned red for in the last election and claimed by media to be a vulnerable governor. Mr. Lombardo has to show Nevadans how he is going to lead Nevada away from the likes of California, Washington and Oregon, whose states are nothing more than socialists.

Mr. Ford has been arrested for public intoxication, having warrants issued for his arrest and theft. Mr. Ford also has a history of not paying his taxes, causing the IRS to file tax liens of nearly $200,000.00 for the years 2010 to 2013, only to be taken care of in 2016, causing Mr. Ford to short-sell his home as he was an elected Nevada state senator at the time. Mr. Ford may check certain boxes, but does Nevada need this type of person ruling Nevadans?

Mr. Ford supported Nevada Bill AB236, which reduced the prison population by changes to the penal code, reducing felony crimes. Since then, Nevada has a 15% increase in property crimes and a large 39% increase in store thefts by increasing the minimum amount of stolen goods from $600 to $1,200, even higher than California. We do not have to go far, other than to our local markets, drug stores and other businesses to see how many products are now locked behind closed doors, relying on clerks to walk us to the counter for check-out as we all now are treated like thieves.

Mr. Ford supports at least three of the 45 points of the communists to make America a communist nation, there may be more he does agree with, which are;

15. “Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States.”

As your Democrat Socialist party deepens its way further into Socialism, it is clear that this is the direction of your party as we see the mayors’ races in NYC and Minneapolis are nothing but communists, and prominent leaders of your party are endorsing them. Mr. Ford, do you have a voice condemning them as communists?

16. “Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights.”

Mr. Ford, you stated, “My office stands ready for the alternative, and we will be a bulwark against any effort to impose unconstitutional mandates, override our system of checks and balances, or intrude upon the rights of any Nevada resident.” Mr. Ford, I notice you said Nevada resident and not Nevada citizens. By inferring to resident, Mr. Ford, you are referring to illegal aliens. A citizen by definition is: noun (citizen) — A person owing loyalty to and entitled by birth or naturalization to the protection of a state or nation.

A resident of a city or town, especially one entitled to vote and enjoy other privileges there.

The definition illustrates that you Mr. Ford, place a higher priority upon illegal aliens rather than Nevada citizens. Mr. Ford, you support Nevadans forcing them to illegally report their vehicle mileage to DMV in order to keep their vehicles on the road in violation of the Fourth Amendment of illegal search and seizure. Mr. Ford, have you seen how expensive it is to register vehicles or how high are property taxes? I don’t see you fighting for the taxpayer, only the non-taxpayer and illegal immigrants.

No. 26 on the communist list is to present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy.”

Just recently you joined other progressive Democrat socialist attorneys general in suing the federal government to allow doctors and hospitals keep mutilating children as transgender care. This is a crime and you are promoting a communist plan. This does not have the best interest in the majority of Nevadans. I find it hard to believe in your statement that you are traveling our state and getting support from normal Nevada citizens as transgender is not part of Darwin’s Natural Selection. Mr. Ford, you also support Planned Parenthood, which sounds like an idea to guide parents in assistance in planning how to live a good life, when in reality it is nothing more than an abortion clinic, causing taxpayers to pay for people’s immoral behavior who not live a good moral life and using it as a contraceptive. Contraceptives are inexpensive and when used properly, there would be no need for Planned Parenthood.

Mr. Ford, you did not sue the federal government when the Biden administration labeled parents at school board meetings as terrorists as they objected to their children being exposed in school to what amounts to pornography. Nor did you sue when Biden portrayed Trump supporters, military and religious people as terror threats.

Mr. Ford wants every child to have a free lunch. That is a true statement but due to the fact that these meals are paid for by taxpayers and is the sole responsibility of the parents who bring these children into the world to pay for.

Under Mr. Ford’s watch and his statements about keeping firearms out of the hands of mental patients is a failure, as proven by the shooting by a Las Vegas man, Shane Tamura. Mr. Tamura had been hospitalized for mental health issues. But under Mr. Ford’s watch, he was allowed to own firearms and was employed by a casino as security guard. My question as to how he fell under the radar of Mr. Ford’s watch, and was he hired by DEI standards? Mr. Tamura went on to New York to attack and kill three people. His mother had reported him on different occasions as he was threatening suicide.

Mr. Ford sued the federal government over the new bill passed by Congress to check Medicaid funding by saying it will affect millions. In reality, this bill would cause most recipients of Medicaid to actually put in 20 hours a week of work when work is good.

Mr. Lombardo, please take these and other issues of Mr. Ford to task and cover our state with your truthful statements regarding Mr. Ford in person and through the media. There is only one way to win over the state and that is with you standing tall, loud and strong on crime and punishment, keeping Nevadans safe from illegal immigrant crime, supporting a strong border and if asked again to deploy our National Guard to our borders and city streets to bolster our crime-fighting police and sheriff’s offices. Repeal those soft-on-crime bills Mr. Ford sponsored.

Show some stronger support of our President Trump.

Arnold Breitenbach