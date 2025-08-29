Letters to the Editor

Americans do not owe citizens of other countries anything. We need to take care of our own first, outsiders later.

Sounds like a paradise – no wonder everyone is coming

I saw an ad the other day and it said: Win a lifetime all-expense paid vacation to one of the most beautiful and diverse countries in the world. A country for everyone, with lush mountain forests that reach to the heavens, rolling hills, wide open prairies, deep canyons, expansive deserts with flowering cactus, clear rivers and mountain streams, quiet rural settings with small towns dating back hundreds of years and not to be left out, large modern cities with towering skyscrapers reaching above the clouds and with plenty of active nightlife for all to enjoy. Don’t speak the language, no problem as everything will be interpreted for you. Need medical care, no problem as it will be provided for you. Need housing and food, no problem as many of our homeless vets and others will gladly give that up for you. Need transportation and a phone, we have that covered for you as well. Just go to the DMV and get a driver’s license and while there go ahead and register to vote. Interpreters are there for you to help you through the process.

But wait, there is even more. Are you pregnant or planning to be? Great - we will cover your expenses for that too and when your child is born, they will automatically become a citizen, even though you’re here illegally, and will receive all the financial and medical care they will ever need. When they become of age, they can then vote for the ones who allowed you to be here.

No, I didn’t really see this ad but I guess the millions of illegal immigrants did and that’s why they are here. We could solve this illegal immigration problem by just not paying them to be here. Americans do not owe citizens of other countries anything. We need to take care of our own first, outsiders later. Just because a few liberals say you are not a criminal, understand that you actually are as you crossed our boarders illegally.

Mark Johnson

First responders thanked for quick response

I would like to thank Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies Lutke, Karr, and Davis as well as Paramedic Brown and Firefighter Walsh, who responded so quickly when I called for assistance after my wife fell and hit her head.

I truly appreciate the care and professionalism they displayed. Thank you, gentlemen, for your service.

Tom Fay

Resident expresses opinion on a town board revival

My opinion as a 15-year Pahrump resident is that the Nye County commissioners are governing Pahrump quite well. A reconstituted town board is not needed.

While house-hunting in Pahrump in 2013 my wife and I heard a lot about how voters had recently ousted the town board in favor of Pahrump being governed by the county commissioners. As we settled into our new home, we learned that the town board issue was contentious, the vote was close and some ousted town board members refused to accept the result.

Prominent among the town board discontents was ousted member Tom Waters. I soon learned that we are both retired U.S. Air Force Lt. colonels. Because of this, I paid particular attention to his refusal to accept the town board being voted out and his legal action against that election. The court eventually ruled that the election was valid. It cost Pahrump several thousand dollars in legal fees.

A commonly expressed opinion back then that rankled people, whether fair or not, was that Dr. Waters “knew what was best for Pahrump, better than the majority of residents and the county commissioners.” That sounded to me a bit arrogant and unbecoming of a retired military senior officer. I was cautioned not to be surprised if he would someday push anew for a town board, with him being a key member.

That day has come. According to the 8/20/2025 PVT, he and a group of his friends are forming the Pahrump Town Board Committee. They seek to put the issue on the upcoming ballot.

Voters rejected the former town board. I hope they reject the proposed one.

Sincerely,

Bobby O. Edwards