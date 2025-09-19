Letters to the Editor

86°F
September 19, 2025 - 4:09 am
 
Updated September 19, 2025 - 5:37 am

The left pushing ‘legal threat’ limits to Trump

“47 is dead.”

That was the cry from many on the left, only to find out “no, he’s alive, another false alarm.” Some even in indirect ways have used language that comes very close to legally threatening his life, but continually think they’re projecting an honorable persona.

Most are the same people who watched the previous president disappear much of his presidency, hold nearly no public appearances, and the few that were held were greatly controlled, usually prerecorded and greatly edited.

I heard Trump is rearranging much of the White House, including many previous pictures, which is each president’s right, and I heard he may have a large photo of the 46th president framed and put in a prominent place, the photo will be a photo of the “auto-pen”… That is very close to reality.

David Jaronik

