Letters to the Editor

Our country narrowly avoided socialism in 2024 election

People may still wonder if the 2020 election was rigged, so read how narrowly our country avoided a shift toward Marxist socialism in 2024. Former Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Jason Chaffetz, and confirmed by my research, uncovered security lapses at the White House including President Biden’s Executive Order 14019. 14019 fortified federal and state agencies to be used to advance political objectives during the 2024 presidential election.

The Office of Personnel Management, with over 2,500 employees, focused on Democrat strongholds to boost left-wing voter turnout. Not all government employees are left-leaning, but in 2016 95% of the three million federal employees donated to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Although statistics for the 19.58 million state and local government employees are unavailable, the implication is clear.

The Department of Education sent unsolicited emails to all student loan borrowers five months before the election with messages; “The Biden/Harris administration takes the next step for debt relief for tens of millions of student borrowers.” The Department of Interior contacted Native Americans through zoom calls, while the Bureau of Indian Education contacted schools of indigenous children to encourage parents to vote Democrat.

The U.S. Marshals Service changed over 900 contracts with jails and prisons in states where prisoners were eligible to vote. HUD’s 300,000 agencies distributed 1.2 million “get out to vote” registration notices, targeting Democratic strongholds in swing states.

The Department of Health focused on low-income individuals through Medicaid outreach targeting 700,000 hospitals and their health-care workers.

Two million nonprofit organizations were organized to encourage voting. Google algorithms were adjusted so that queries about where to vote for Trump yielded no response, while a map would display locations to vote for Harris. Trump rescinded 14019, but it’s crucial to keep this information in mind during the midterm elections as most of these government bureaucrats remain. Consider, 50,000 federal employees owe a combined $1.5 billion in taxes, in addition 3,800 IRS employees owe $50 million.

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)