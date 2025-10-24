Letters to the Editor

Regardless what VEA says about it being a cooperative organization, it is not. They don’t care what the “membership” says, the management of the VEA will do what they want to do.

Pahrump doesn’t need new fairgrounds says reader

This letter is regarding “VEA investing in fairgrounds” on page 1 in Oct. 10 PV Times.

After reading the referenced article about the VEA I have come to the following conclusions. First, regardless what VEA says about it being a cooperative organization, it is not. They don’t care what the “membership” says, the management of the VEA will do what they want to do. Evidence their arbitrary decision to contribute $1 million to the fairgrounds in Pahrump. Interestingly, the million dollars is going to a “new” fairground, not to improve the fairgrounds and rodeo arena that we already have. Did the membership get the opportunity to vote on the investment? I think not.

Secondly, now I know why VEA is stealing from homeowners who have installed solar panels on their homes. VEA steals Kw hours in excess of those used by homeowners. They say they don’t benefit from the theft (homeowners are not compensated for the hours taken).

Obviously, they need the proceeds from the sale of the Kw hours to fund things like donating money for a new fairground and rodeo arena that we don’t need. Gosh, a community center, convention center, or whatever you want to call it, will not attract new people to Pahrump. Who would want to come here when Vegas is just 50 miles away (and they have restaurants, hotels, shopping, movie theaters, etc. to support that kind of infrastructure).

When will the people of Pahrump wake up and stop the obvious wasting of limited resources on facilities that we don’t need. Let’s expand the necessities first.

No to a new fairgrounds and community/convention center.

Glen Schlaht

No king, but we have our own queen and her subordinates

Do you ever wonder why this town is so disfunctional? It is not the residents’ fault. We have a BOCC controlled by a princess, who runs all she can in our county, her actions leak all over the town. Oh, you want to know who this self-appointed queen is? Most of you know, Debra Strickland. If you haven’t had the opportunity to visit a county BOCC hearing, please do.

This board puts on a show a couple of times a month. The biggest feature is the controlling factors of subjects discussed. We only get to hear what they want us to hear. And forget about giving your opinion. Yes, they will listen, but that is it. The constituents of this community have very little say in what this board decides on almost every subject heard. Our voices are completely ignored. Basically, they do what they want. Definitely not what WE want. But they keep on spending our tax dollars.

There are many serious concerns in our community at this time. Mostly, what are our most urgent needs - water usage, lacking major infrastructure needs, crowded schools, shopping, massive growth in new housing at about 7,000 plus throughout the town. Makes you wonder how do we pay for all of this? BOCC relies on government grants. In fact, not much gets done in this town without them. Reminder to all, this process must change, we are already at scary numbers with our town budget, most due to Debra’s spending. Just look at the big unaffordable fairgrounds, shelter soup kitchen she is forcing down our throats. Over 400 acres of projects to please her and her buddies. Billions of dollars we don’t have and will not have in most of our lifetimes. I think we will get our taxes increased.

There is much more to tell, but short of space here. Pay attention to what they want to do to Petrack and fireworks. Please come to BOCC hearings. And a VERY important reminder - we have an election coming up soon to change this board, urgent - it must be done to save our town from BK…. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE …. tell your friends.

Linda Clark