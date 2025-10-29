Letters to the Editor

Senator Rosen’s ‘lives Are at stake’ claims misleading

Senator Jacky Rosen’s op-ed, “Lives Are at Stake,” misleads readers on two key points that deserve correction.

First, Senator Rosen claims that “Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House,” as if that alone explains the government shutdown and health-care disputes. That’s only half the story. Yes, Republicans currently hold majorities and the presidency — but leadership doesn’t mean sole responsibility for gridlock. Shutdowns happen when both parties refuse to compromise. Democrats could end this stalemate tomorrow — as they have in the past — by supporting a clean continuing resolution and allowing real negotiation to begin. Finger-pointing doesn’t solve problems; cooperation does.

Second, Senator Rosen links the ACA premium tax credits directly to the shutdown, implying Republicans “chose” to end them. That’s misleading. These credits are set to expire automatically under the law’s sunset clause — a law that Congress itself passed — not because of any new vote or partisan action. The truth is, government has made health care so complex and expensive that most Americans can’t make sense of it — or afford it.

Instead of fostering honest dialogue, Senator Rosen’s message leans on partisan spin and gaslighting that only deepen division. Nevadans deserve facts, not talking points. The dysfunction in Washington is exactly why we need term limits and a balanced budget amendment — to remind career politicians, some in office for 30 or 40 years, that they serve We the People, not party power.

Phil Winter

Resident objects to new laws for vacation rentals

I previously chose not to make public comments due to potential retribution, especially given my 18-year history as a vacation rental owner in Pahrump. The new tax scheme previously reported in the PVT appeared more as a reprisal than a constructive policy. It threatened owners with fines of $500 per day and jail time for non-compliance, yet provided little clarity, required timelines, costs, or the proper compliance procedures.

As I was preparing to leave for my summer fishing business, I sent an email to the county outlining my concerns. One major issue raised was the necessity of hiring an engineer to review septic system designs, even though the county had already issued permits specifying the required drain field length and tank size. Starting a simple review of existing permits should suffice, yet we were subjected to a $550 fee for someone else to perform that review.

There’s no state requirement for a $200 annual state business license, so we received an exemption which was submitted with our application, along with more than $600 in other fees. We were notified that our application was being “pulled” because it needed to be in PDF format; it already was, so we resubmitted, then we were told that we had not included the suites. There are no suites associated with the property.

Drawing from my experience as a former mayor and deputy mayor of SeaTac, Washington, spanning a total of 12 years, I have observed that new tax schemes are often initiated by top bureaucrats seeking to enhance their resumes, typically leading to increased staffing proving why governments continue to grow. The ongoing demand for higher revenue normally ensures that these proposals are adopted. In the upcoming budget elected officials will discover an “urgent” need for more employees to monitor compliance!

When searching for a community characterized by lower taxes, veteran residents, Republican-led government, etc., ultimately leading me to Pahrump. I now am considering relocating, depending on the consequences of exposing this situation. Please remember that election time is next year! As the saying goes, “The camel’s nose is under the tent.” If you believe this issue does not affect you, you do not understand bureaucracy. Consider whether your casitas/guest houses, your business, or other aspects of life will be the next target.

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)