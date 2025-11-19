Letters to the Editor

Maybe you need a dose of Truth Serum and a ride back from the Twilight Zone.

Dire prediction for country if SNAP benefits not paid

In response to Jason Weeks’ Chicken Little letter:

Twelve percent of the population of the USA are on SNAP benefits, including some who are here illegally and some who have not saved a single penny to get by for one month of rainy days. And yes, we can thank LBJ for this situation, you’re right about that one.

If SNAP benefits are not paid immediately (that is if the government doesn’t feed a few people):

1) The grocery industry will collapse and will trigger one of the “worst possible financial disasters in American history.”

2) Grocery store theft will skyrocket and law enforcement can’t handle it (in large part because they have been defunded, thank you Democrats).

3) Hungry, angry people will head to the streets initiating the worst violent riots “in American history.”

4) The Social Security system will collapse and trigger the collapse of the United States of America itself.

5) The airlines industry will implode.

6) Our national security will be severely compromised because our troops are not being paid.

7) China will annex the USA.

All because we didn’t feed 12% of the population of the USA for one month. I don’t know if I should laugh or cry.

So that scarce money supply should be paid to lawyers to sue the Trump administration. The president “has violated the law and misused authority” (The Democrats shut down the government, not Trump) and “broken nearly every campaign promise.” And it’s time for people to exercise their First Amendment rights.

Note to Jason Weeks: It has been time for people to exercise their First Amendment rights for well onto 250 years, already. Rosen and Masto are your heroes? You are a “moderate Republican?” Maybe you need a dose of Truth Serum and a ride back from the Twilight Zone. And you should probably change the channel every once in a while.

Linda DeLaMare