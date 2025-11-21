Letters to the Editor

Give our president a chance to get his promises fulfilled. It is the Democrats who are stopping him every step he tries to take.

Reader replies to recent anti-Trump letter in the Pahrump Valley Times

I would like to respond to the letter written by Jason Weeks.

Your letter was horrible about our president. The Democrats are responsible for the government shutdown.

President Trump is the best president this country has had in years.

Mr. Weeks, you sound like you are a very far-left liberal Democrat. Give our president a chance to get his promises fulfilled. It is the Democrats who are stopping him every step he tries to take.

Have you forgotten what Biden did to this country for four awful years? You should be thankful we have a conservative president who believes in God and is a patriot.

Try watching “Real American Voice” on your TV instead of “The View”, CNN or MSNBC to get the truth instead of all the biased lies you hear on those other stations.

Open up your eyes please, our country is going to hell because of the socialists trying to take over. Just be grateful we have a God-fearing man running this country.

R. Price

TikTok grows patriotism – we need to keep it around

I’m the owner of Custom Jacks, a Nevada-based business that creates handmade art featuring the American flag.

As a Coast Guard veteran, I recognize the importance of upholding our flag and spreading patriotism around the United States. TikTok has helped my business do just that.

I started Custom Jacks with my business partner, a Marine Corps veteran, in 2019, and we are continually seeking new ways to reach new customers and market our products. After we created our TikTok account, the exponential growth we’ve seen has led to numerous new sales and increased traffic to our website, enabling us to continue to hire employees, many of whom are veterans themselves. We’re grateful that TikTok has equipped our business to take off.

Our business has grown so significantly that even the President of the United States has taken notice of us. He ordered one of our flags a few months ago, and it now has a permanent home in the White House. If that doesn’t represent patriotism, I don’t know what does.

My business relies on TikTok to reach customers and stay competitive. I urge Senators Jacky Rosen, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Rep. Dina Titus to support the deal to keep this platform – and Nevada’s small business economy – strong and stable.

Andy Lynam

owner and partner at Custom Jacks

Reader believes vetoed bill penalties not harsh enough

In the 2023 legislative session, Attorney General Ford urged state lawmakers to support SB133, a bill that would have established felony criminal penalties for anyone who participated in “creating a false slate of presidential electors, serving in a false slate of presidential electors or conspiring to create or serve in a false slate of presidential electors.” The bill passed out of the Legislature but was vetoed by Gov. Joe Lombardo, who wrote in his veto message that he agreed with the bill’s efforts to secure elections but objected to the severity of punishment.

Lombardo’s rather anemic veto message shows just how little he thinks of the sanctity of the votes cast by Nevada’s citizens. He complained the penalties for people trying to steal an election were “too harsh [EH1.1]”. Personally, I don’t think SB133 penalties were harsh enough.

Remember, this is about a concerted conspiracy to steal an election. Beginning with the January 6th speech of Trump chiding members of Congress and the [attempted] intimidation of Mike Pence to the attack on this nation’s capital later that day. If their efforts had been successful the criminal conspirators of Nevada and six other states would have come into play in the House of Representatives. According to Article 2 section 1 clause 3, A GROUP OF POLITICIANS,Reader NOT THE VOTERS would have chosen the next president.

In late 2023, a Clark County grand jury indicted the six Republicans on two felony charges — offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument — after they pledged the state’s electoral votes for Trump, despite then-candidate Joe Biden winning Nevada by nearly 33,000 votes.

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald, Nevada GOP Vice Chair Jim Hindle and Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid. The other three defendants are then-Clark County GOP Chairman Jesse Law, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice. These are Trump’s co-conspirators in this attempt at election fraud. Along with jail time I would recommend they never be allowed to vote or hold office in the state of Nevada, ever again.

E. Henry Humbert