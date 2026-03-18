Letters to the Editor

Michele, if you want to sit on the bench again, take some time to prove why you are worthy of our trust and confidence that you can and will do the right thing.

Reader with career in legal field not up for Fiore redo

My entire 47-plus year professional career has been in the legal field. First, 24 years on active duty with the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, and second, 23-plus years as the head of the legal department for an international corporation. Personally, it sickens me to see Michele Fiore running for justice of the peace again.

Fiore has had more than a few recent fundraising meet and greets here in Pahrump for her upcoming campaign to try and get elected again. What’s telling for me is the fact that when asked if she committed the crimes for which a Las Vegas jury found her guilty, she deflects and never says a firm, “No.” She starts talking about a 14-year crusade to “get” her; painting herself as a victim. She says she was never convicted of a crime. Technically, that is true. Someone in President Trump’s orbit knows the criminal justice system well and knew a presidential pardon after she was found guilty by a jury but before she was sentenced would mean she was not “technically” convicted of a felony because the process was interrupted by the pardon. Good for her but bad for people like me who believe in our justice system or that judges (and politicians, as she was earlier in her career) should be trustworthy and above reproach. She is neither and I would never want her to be in a position to make what could be life-altering decisions for people coming before if she were elected as a justice of the peace. For me, a head of lettuce on a broomstick would be a better choice.

The jury that heard all of the prosecution’s evidence and all of the evidence presented by Fiore’s defense team considered it all and convicted Fiore of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was found guilty by the jury for a scheme to defraud donors by taking over $70,000 solicited by her for a fallen police officer memorial and using it like her personal checkbook. It’s been reported that she used it for important things like paying rent, cosmetic surgery, and her daughter’s wedding. I believe in our justice system, however flawed it might be at times, and the fact that a jury considered evidence from both sides and found her guilty tells me all I need to know about Fiore. Absent a pardon by Trump, sentence would have been entered and she would now be a convicted felon.

Fiore likes to say that Trump stood by her. It seems that the vast majority of Trump’s pardons have been for political allies, not miscarriages of justice, and I would put this one directly into that bucket. Fiore stands next to others Trump has pardoned, like disgraced NY Representative George Santos. Santos wrote to Trump, pleading for his help and highlighting his loyalty to Trump and the Republican Party. Santos used the money he stole for such things as Botox treatments, an internet porn site, and holidays at expensive locales. Santos wrote Trump that, “I take full responsibility for my actions” – something Fiore has failed to do.

I know that some will say that everyone deserves a second chance and can be rehabilitated. I’m sure this is true and many convicted felons have proven that they can and do become better people and contributing members of society. But I would not put them on the bench as a judge. Michele Fiore was relatively recently found guilty and recently pardoned. She has not shown any remorse to the people she swindled or for her actions. If she wants to be a judge again, take some time and do something… anything…to prove you are worthy of our trust after intentionally soliciting money to honor a slain police officer and then using that money to pay rent and have cosmetic surgery. In the movie version, if she spent the money on life-saving surgery for a fatal condition, you could almost excuse it. Almost. But cosmetic surgery? Rent? Her daughter’s wedding? Come on. I believe President Trump was relying on the recommendations of others in granting this pardon and, if not, shame on him. Fiore should never be in a position to decide the fate of others. Never…no how.

In closing, I would only say respectfully, “Michele, if you want to sit on the bench again, take some time to prove why you are worthy of our trust and confidence that you can and will do the right thing. Take responsibility for your actions and show us you’ve learned a thing or two about being honest and forthright.” So far, your proven words and actions say otherwise.

Jerry Hashimura