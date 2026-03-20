Letters to the Editor

Putting the safety of the American people behind protecting illegal migrants is exactly what they’re doing.

The political struggle for power is hurting Americans

There’s already been two terrorist attacks since the Iran action started and Democrats still refuse to fund the Coast Guard, Secret Service, TSA and others because they don’t want ICE to continue deporting illegal migrants.

Putting the safety of the American people behind protecting illegal migrants is exactly what they’re doing.

Trump asked them in the SOTU address if their first duty was to citizens or illegals and not one of them stood up.

By holding up funding they have chosen illegal migrants first. They only care about power and it’s on full display. They do not care about American citizens, it is power they love.

While you’re at it, 80% of your bosses, (the American people) want ID shown to vote. Pass that too…TODAY!

This is especially true for our Nevada Democrat Federal Representatives. Who do you work for?

Dan Schinhofen

Driver imparts warning to public after disturbing incident

This occurred on March 8th in Pahrump, Nevada Many people know that I deliver groceries for Instacart in town when business is slow or to build a Christmas fund for our family. I feel it’s important to warn others in town about an incident which occurred last night.

I took an order last night just after dark to shop and deliver for one of our regular customers near China Street and Quintan. I was followed out of the parking lot by a large dark colored SUV. I could not tell what kind of vehicle; his brights were kissing my bumper the entire way to my customer’s home.

I pulled off the road three times to let them pass and not be rude as sometimes I need to drive slower to view the correct address when delivering and it’s dark. The vehicle pulled in front of me each time refusing to pass me by. Each time I pulled around and continued to drive.

When I finally reached my customer’s home, the vehicle pulled in front of me again, parked and stepped out of the vehicle attempting to come up to my window. I immediately called 911 and floored it backwards.

The blonde-haired person in a white ball cap jumped back in the vehicle and drove to the end of the street, meanwhile I was talking to dispatch. I told them I thought it was a woman because of the long hair, but could I not see the face to know for sure.

While I continued talking to dispatch, the vehicle drove off and turned around at the end of China Street and then drove toward me with their bright lights on again. I panicked and screamed as I thought the vehicle was going to run into me. The dispatch operator told me to put it in drive and drive toward the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, she had to give me instructions.

By the time I reached the Eye of Calvada, where the horses hang out the sheriff answered the call and told me they had officers searching for this vehicle. I was worried about my customers not getting their food delivery and the officer was nice enough to meet me at the customer’s home to deliver the groceries and then I could go home. I did not want to pull into her driveway in case they pulled behind me again, I would have no way out.

I want to give a big thank you to Nye County Sheriff’s Office for assisting me in a standby to ensure my safety. I don’t believe they found the people in the vehicle. There was more than one. I saw the driver and a passenger in the front seat. But I could not see anything but the outline of the passenger’s head through the dark window. This vehicle was a large SUV, blacked out windows and a Raiders license plate. I panicked and did not get the license plate number.

I am not aware if others have had this happen here in Pahrump, but I feel it important to let others know in town to bring awareness. My customers did come out and thanked me for their groceries and made sure I was okay. Thank you to them as well! Please stay safe and be aware everyone!

Kristy Urain