Letters to the Editor

While ensuring legal representation for defendants is important, the current imbalance in resources raises serious concerns for victims and public safety in the Pahrump Valley.

Learn what’s possible for local yards at the Landscape Tour

Pahrump man arrested in February brothel shooting taken into custody again

Residents say court system needs more balanced approach

We are writing in response to the recent notice that Nye County commissioners are inviting applications for additional public defenders.

While ensuring legal representation for defendants is important, the current imbalance in resources raises serious concerns for victims and public safety in the Pahrump Valley.

Nye County reportedly operates with only one victim’s advocate serving the entire county for cases involving victims. This creates a structural disparity: as the county expands defense capacity, victims—who must navigate trauma, court procedures, and personal safety concerns—are left with minimal support and ongoing failures. Justice requires balance. When one side of the courtroom is resourced and the other is not, public confidence in the system erodes.

Equally troubling is the apparent lack of funding for essential courthouse security. Many courts across the country employ metal detectors and screening procedures to protect victims, jurors, staff, and the public. Without these basic safeguards, individuals who already feel vulnerable may be discouraged from participating in the judicial process, including providing victim impact statements.

Concerns also extend to investigative capabilities. Proper training for law enforcement in areas such as fingerprint collection, as well as access to up-to-date forensic equipment, is foundational to accurate case building. When these tools are underfunded, the risk of compromised investigations increases—impacting both victims and defendants alike. Reliable evidence strengthens justice for everyone.

Nye County is one of the largest counties geographically in the United States. The size alone demands thoughtful allocation of resources to ensure equitable access to services across vast distances. Expanding one component of the system without strengthening victim advocacy, courthouse security, and investigative training and capacity creates a fragile framework.

We respectfully urge the Nye County commissioners to evaluate funding priorities and pursue a more balanced approach—one that includes:

■ Additional victim advocates proportional to caseload

■ Modern courthouse security measures, including screening equipment and staff upon entering the building and in the courtroom itself

■ Ongoing law enforcement training in evidence collection and basic forensics to quash repeat offenders

■ Investment in updated forensic tools

A justice system that protects victims, ensures due process, and maintains public safety requires investment across all fronts—not just one.

Michael and Sandra Nitch

Maybe the US needs stiffer penalties for drunk drivers

Many articles address the problem of driving under the influence (DUI), especially with repeat offenders.

In many Scandinavian countries, if you are arrested even once for driving under the influence, you lose your driving privileges for life! And guess what - there’s almost zero DUI’s. People still go out and drink, but have a designated driver or call a taxi.

Judith Beay