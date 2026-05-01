Letters to the Editor

I would like to congratulate the brave astronauts on their successful trip to the dark side of the moon.

Astronauts did not get enough praise from media reader says

I would like to congratulate the brave astronauts on their successful trip to the dark side of the moon. This recent voyage was a long series of firsts.

1. The first crewed space mission in 54 years.

2. The mission took them to the moon, and then they traveled an additional 4,700 miles on a trajectory around to the dark side—the furthest human beings have ever traveled.

3. This was the first time humans have ever seen the dark side of the moon and mapped its craters and canyons.

4. The data they gathered on the journey will help make a new moon landing possible in 2028.

As Americans we need more events like this to cheer for together. I was disappointed that the media did not do more to cover these firsts. There should have been more events to celebrate their achievements — such as the ticker-tape parades that were given to the first 1960s astronauts. I feel our elected officials did not do enough to honor them.

We all need to see more good news stories like this good news about our space program. As this mission unfolded, school children could appreciate science so much more because they could see, hear and experience along with the crew in real time. The images of the dark side of the moon left me awe-struck. We as a people can be proud and grateful that the mission was a success. The Lord bring us together in love and unity.

Betty Cotner

Resident expresses concern about proposed medical waste facility

I have worked in Washington state in the hospital system as a facility manager with numerous contacts with waste handlers. In this position I was able to see firsthand how these companies work. These companies were very clean around our hospital facility but on inspection of all their off-site facilities throughout Washington they were very dirty. They have stored waste all around their yards awaiting disposal and burning. They say they are regularly inspected but by the way it looked to me they were not inspected regularly.

I am concerned that this may happen here in Pahrump and cause a disaster for our community.

Also knowing how California has increased their disposal regulations and being so close to them it won’t be long before we start getting their waste.

Thank you for allowing me to comment.

Hank C.