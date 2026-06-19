Letters to the Editor

Reader says actions matter, not empty political promises

As an older person, I can remember when a dollar actually meant something. I have seen the dollar value decrease by 91%. It takes $10.88 of today’s dollars to buy what one dollar bought in 1963. It is now worth about 5 cents today. If one has $1,000,000 (a million) today, it was worth $91,000 in 1963 with a decrease of nearly 1,000%.

Back then our population was against socialism and communism. Today our young population is either ignorant or does not care of the problems those things will impose upon us as it is infiltrating our America. Democrats have a 42% positive opinion of socialism. Unfortunately, I believe we already are a socialist country.

I suggest to research Saul Alinsky and Cloward and Piven. These people are who the Democrats emulate to become. Their goal is total chaos within America, and we are seeing it before our very eyes in organizations like Antifa, CAIR, the teachers and other unions, Disneyland, NFL and Hollywood. There are many more, but you get the idea.

Their ideas are to completely overrun our social systems by having an open border, allowing anyone to cross into our country, more and more depending upon the government. We see Democrats are fighting like crazy to keep illegals here any way they can through a process that they say is that illegals have a constitutional right to a trial and that means more Democrat voters. In reality, our Constitution gives that right to American citizens.

Every day we see protesters and elected Democrats interfering with ICE agents, who are merely following our laws and trying to fix our illegal problem. But ignorant people do not understand our country is ruled by laws passed by our legislators and are being misled by education, media and others who wish to ruin our country.

We cannot turn on our TV without seeing homeless, who approximately 95% choose to be that way. Why not, as everyone bends over backwards to feed and feel sorry for them. Our debt is nearly $40, 000,000,000,000, that is forty trillion, a number that is unimaginable and a great portion of that is for social programs.

A vast amount goes to feeding our children. Excuse me, I thought it was the responsibility of the parents who brought them into the world to care to them, not for all taxpayers to pay for schoolchildren’s food, even when school is out.

Those above things, one could write a complete set of encyclopedias on, but young people do not recognize that our county as it once was, is in real trouble. There are so many forces undermining our system of government and it is slowly making its way to the Saul Alinsky and Cloward and Piven ultimate goal. Our population, as I like to compare it, is like putting a lobster into a pan of boiling water and he does not know when he is actually cooked as it is a slow process.

Our system is slowly changing for the worse, even in our commercials, like auto insurance, indicates to listeners that becoming like your parents is a bad thing. That type of thing undermines the family unit, which is a basic foundation of having a solid country. Also, the basic form of life is threatened by telling us there are NOT two distinctive sexes, but many. What a delusional idea, and there again undermines the basic concept of a family-oriented country.

The Democrats believe in supporting the breakup of families as we see the big push for taxpayer paid childcare and having two bread winners per family. That takes away the family’s ability to raise their own children and puts them in places where no matter what anyone says, other people do not care or love your children as parents do. It institutionalizes them.

When it comes to choosing our elective leaders, DO NOT listen to what they say, and look at what they have actually done in the past. That will tell you how they will vote.

Arnold Breitenbach