Letters to the Editor

Is the oath a bunch of meaningless words many of us took and many died for?

Does the ‘oath of office’ still have any meaning?

Is there any Democrat out there, especially one running for, or in, public office, that can justify, especially the two recent winning candidates in New York, in heavily “blue districts”, therefore likely to also win the general election to the U.S. Congress, who can honestly take the Oath of Office, “To Serve and Protect” the U.S. Constitution, when their histories condemn the Constitution, the U.S. itself and at least half the people in the country? Or is the oath a bunch of meaningless words many of us took and many died for?

Please ask our own representatives and senators here in Nevada that question.

David Jaronik

Homeowner says things not so pleasant in Pleasant Valley

The following letter was sent to the Nye County Road Maintenance Department; Brian Kunzi, Nye County district attorney; and Brett Waggoner, Nye County manager.

I am writing to formally express my frustration and concern regarding the continued failure of Nye County to address a long-standing public safety issue in the Pleasant Valley subdivision.

For more than three years, Pleasant Valley residents have been requesting that the county repaint the red curbs located throughout our subdivision. We have been repeatedly told that we are on a waiting list. Three years later, we are apparently still waiting.

During this same period, vehicles have consistently parked in areas that were originally designated as red zones. These areas were established to maintain visibility, traffic safety, and emergency vehicle access. Yet because the markings have faded and enforcement has been virtually nonexistent, the violations continue unabated.

What is particularly troubling is that residents have repeatedly contacted the sheriff’s office regarding vehicles parked in these locations, only to be told that enforcement would not occur. As a result, the same vehicles have continued to park in the same prohibited areas for years without consequence.

This raises several questions:

How does a public safety request remain unresolved for more than three years?

How can residents be expected to comply with laws that the county refuses to enforce?

How much longer must Pleasant Valley taxpayers wait for a service that should be routine maintenance?

Pleasant Valley residents pay the same property taxes as every other taxpayer in Nye County. We should not have to spend years pleading for basic road maintenance while watching other projects receive attention and resources. The county has had ample time to address this matter, yet the issue remains unresolved.

This is not simply about paint on a curb. It is about public safety, emergency access, equal treatment of taxpayers, and confidence in local government. Red curbs are installed for a reason. If the county believes they are no longer necessary, then that determination should be made publicly and formally. And the removal of the street signs deeming NO PARKING and the blasting of the remaining paint should be removed! If they remain necessary, then they should be maintained and enforced accordingly.

I respectfully request the following:

A written explanation as to why Pleasant Valley has remained on the repainting list for more than three years.

The current position of Pleasant Valley on any maintenance schedule or waiting list.

An estimated date for repainting of the red curbs.

Clarification regarding the county’s policy on enforcement of parking restrictions in marked red zones.

Identification of the department or official responsible for approving and scheduling this work.

The residents of Pleasant Valley have been patient. We have followed the proper channels. We have made requests, attended meetings, and raised concerns repeatedly. At this point, patience is being mistaken for acceptance.

We are simply asking the county to perform a basic public safety function that should have been completed years ago.

Cheryl Lynn Butler-Adams