News

Letters to the Editor

April 28, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.
Reader questions whether America is humanitarian leader of the world

America is the technology titan of the planet. America is the productivity engineer of the nations. America is the humanitarian giant of the globe. America is the policeman of the world.

If so, why then is India burning hundreds of thousands of its people to ashes night and day to remove the human outfall of our leadership role in the world?

Perhaps it is because we are obsessed with private entertainment uses of technology, rather than public health uses. Maybe it is because we have farmed out manufacturing jobs to slaves of tyrannical governments elsewhere. Could it be that we don’t give a damn about brown and black skin Indians? Is it possible we police other nations like we police our own minority neighborhoods and our own borders, exploitatively and violently?

And it seems likely our leaders, who have done an abominable job of preventing the disease here at home, and many of our pleasure-addicted people, who have done little to save themselves from the disease let alone others, won’t feel the slightest twinge of guilt about India.

Sincerely,

Kimball Shinkoskey

Government is leading country into socialist pit

America, the envy of the world, is falling into a socialistic pit and our new president is leading the way. Now that the Dems have the presidency, Congress,and the Senate there is only one body left to control them, the Supreme Court and that is in jeopardy by two bills, one in the House and one in the Senate to pack the court, increasing it from nine to 13 members. If this happens Joe will appoint four left wing judges that will rubber stamp every liberal issue that they are presented with, basically making Joe a dictator, something our founders tried to avoid by establishing checks and balances.

All the recent socialist programs including the $1400 checks, welfare, extended unemployment, and the two trillion-dollar rebuilding project is all paid for with money we do not have. The national debt is currently $28 trillion, some leading economists have predicted spending at the current rate, by 2050 it will take the entire federal budget to pay the interest, this will result in massive tax increases and cuts in all social programs and the military.

We have been saved from one social program put forth by candidate Bernie Sanders, Medicare for all, a government takeover of our medical system. Anybody who thinks that you will have all you have now, but it will be free, think again. I lived in a country with socialized medicine, I was assigned a primary doctor who had to approve any specialist, so it was his choice, not mine, now, private insurance is available so while high taxes remain the free program is no longer free.

Also, why do wealthy Canadians come here for health care when they could get it free in their country. Socialism is a failed ideology in European countries, France, Italy, and Greece to name a few, who have tax rates as high as 50%. Complete socialism (Communism) was tried in Russia in 1917 but failed in 1989. Helping the unfortunate with welfare is a noble gesture, but when not regulated properly it encourages laziness. Lives are not improved by giving they are improved by teaching skills that will lead to self-sufficiency.

George Cross

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
Deadline moved for Real ID
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

With just about six months left to obtain a Real ID and with DMV appointments scarce, now is a good time to book an appointment to get one.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tails of Nye County was one of four nonprofits to receive fu ...
Nye County COVID Relief Program coming to a close, only public program remains open
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With nearly $2 million remaining following the conclusion of Nye County’s CARES Act assistance program at the end of 2020, Nye County utilized the leftover monies to create its COVID Relief Program and now, with a much more robust response from the community this time around, that program is nearing its closure as well.

Getty Images Two research centers will develop new technologies to store tissues, organs and wh ...
Advancing organ donation goal of new research institute
Staff Report

Donor Network West, the federally designated organ procurement organization for northern Nevada and northern California, has joined four other organ procurement organizations as a founding member to fund the launch of the Biostasis Research Institute.

Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce
Park use dispute is settled
Staff Report

A tussle over the use of Ian Deutch Park for the Balloon Festival and the Pahrump Valley Little League games came to a close on Tuesday after an agreement of shared use was reached between the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and PVLL.

Getty Images The Empowering Teens in Their Workplaces Online Dialogue is designed to bring tee ...
Online dialogue will promote safe work experience for teens
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations, Safety Consultation and Training Section, in cooperation with the United States Department of Labor, is inviting Nevadans to participate in the Empowering Teens in Their Workplaces Online Dialogue from April 19-30.

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, ...
Nevada won’t add a House seat in latest census
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada didn’t gain or lose a congressional seat, but new population figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday showed a political shift from the Rust Belt to the Sun Belt.

Traffic on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
Nevada Gaming Control Board increases casino capacity
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Gaming Control Board late Friday issued a new emergency health and safety directive that will allow Clark County casinos to have 3-foot social distancing.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced it has linked one other acute non-viral hepatitis ...
Health officials link more hepatitis cases to Real Water
By Tony Garcia Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Southern Nevada Health District announced it has linked six other acute non-viral hepatitis case in connection to a locally produced water product.