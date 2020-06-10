74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

June 10, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Reader says negative talk of medical marijuana is bunk

This is in response to a letter from Frank C. Gardner in the June 3 edition about the marijuana industry and all the lives it is ruining. I have one word for that: bunk!!

It has helped way more people that it has hurt. It is a naturally grown plant that is harvested with minimal processing. It has helped people with cancer as well as many, many people with chronic pain.

If he wants to ban a naturally grown substance, then why doesn’t he try to get cigarettes and alcohol banned? They kill way more people than marijuana ever will. Alcohol causes so many needless deaths, but I don’t see it banned.

Everything in moderation!! Except cigarettes!! Cigarettes should be banned for everyone. They cause cancer, COPD, heart disease, etc. I know. My husband has heart problems and COPD from smoking. It took a heart attack to make him quit.

I just want everyone to know – everyone has a right to their opinion, but they don’t need to push it off on everyone else!!

Gloria L. Adkins

It just takes a few bad ones to make a difference

So does Ms. Stevens believe there is no, or very little, chance of “monkey business” with massive mail-in ballots? Must be due to her belief in how efficient government and bureaucracies are.

Take today’s world, with the restrictions due to the pandemic, almost all assisted living places have extremely limited or no outside family or friend contact, and that means that these people are reliant on those who work there essentially for all their needs and decisions.

Most of these employees are very dedicated, honest hard-working people, but just like we have recently seen in the George Floyd incident, a few can make a difference. And it does happen. I know firsthand where a mother and her two daughters worked at one such place and were found to be stealing from residents there for years—just change motives, and it would be a simple matter to change many votes very easily.

Just to clear-up your automatic assumptions, I get some, but very little news from your “Satan” substitute FOX News. I do enjoy going to CNN and MSNBC occasionally, too.

David Jaronik

It’s finally opening, but what about churches?

I can only bear a limited amount of news about the number of people infected with coronavirus all over the world before I turn off the TV. Then I go outside where we have sunshine and clear, beautiful skies. I need to see these things in person, not through a window. This gives me balance in my life.

I have lived a long, full life. Right now I miss my family in other parts of the country. Yes, I can facetime with them. I also miss my church and my church family. I would never go to church if I had a fever. I would never jeopardize any church member. I would stay home as I have been doing.

When are we going to open up the churches? If we can go to Walmart, Home Depot, and Albertsons and be safe, why not churches? Shoppers can come and go; church members should be able to do so too. Surely going to a limited church service is safer for me than going to an over-crowded Walmart. God is there.

Right now, I can safely go to beauty shops and have my hair and nails done. We need more places to safely gather in small groups together.

Pahrump is an unusual place where 70% of us are retired. We spend money, and we want to spend money locally. Now we need to make plans to open up places safely. We need to learn to enjoy the day, our summer and our sunshine, and the long daylight hours. I am staying in the moment. Come and join me.

Betty Cotner

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Offices will offer only limited services to Nevadans who have ...
DMV offices to reopen to public on June 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen all branch offices in the Silver State beginning Monday, June 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, this map shows the ...
5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the evening of June 3, around 6:30 p.m., a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck just outside of Searles Valley, California, near the city of Ridgecrest and while that particular rumble caught widespread attention, including that of Nye County residents, it is far from the only earthquake near the area over the past week.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Applicants are needed for the 2020 season at Pahrump Communit ...
Applicants needed to save Pahrump 2020 pool season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Friday, June 5, an announcement was made that had many in the Pahrump community grumbling, with officials stating that the 2020 Pahrump Community Pool season had been canceled due to a lack of staff applicants.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Red Apple Fireworks owner Doug Burda said once the store reo ...
Area fireworks stores in Pahrump seeing brisk business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Judging by the number of individuals and families lined up at Pahrump’s fireworks retailers, business appears to be booming at present.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a free we ...
Extension’s webinar, town hall focusing on cash flow
Staff Report

With many of Nevada’s small businesses now reopened or planning to reopen soon, many of them are experiencing cash flow challenges. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a free webinar Friday, June 12 to help small business owners learn about generating reports related to cash flow and how to anticipate, prepare for and manage cash flow fluctuations.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, seen in 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Rev ...
Primary voter turnout thus far stands at 17%
Staff Report

Today, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced early turnout numbers for the June 9 primary election that is being conducted primarily by mail-in ballot. As of Wednesday, June 3, 276,456 of the 1,829,050 ballots mailed to Nevada voters have been cast. An additional 636 voters have cast a ballot in person during the early voting period.

Getty Images Under the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, which ...
Ford presses FCC to move against illegal robocalls
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and the State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group on Thursday wrote a comment letter to the Federal Communications Commission, encouraging the FCC to facilitate continued collaboration among state attorneys general and telecommunications companies to coordinate tracing illegal robocalls.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election wrapped up yesterday, June 9, but o ...
2020 Primary Election comes to a close, official results not available until June 19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election is finally at an end but due to the switch to an all absentee ballot system, a decision made by Nevada’s election officials in an attempt to thwart the spread of COVID-19, official results for the election will not be available for more than a week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition CEO Stacy Smith.
Nye County residents honored as Nevada heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout the disruption and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been everyday citizens doing incredible work to help their communities through these difficult times, giving countless hours and endless energy in the mission to keep people safe, healthy and connected and Nevada Health Response is striving to ensure those actions do not go unnoticed.