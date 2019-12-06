Library gun ban proposal is set for consideration in Pahrump

The Pahrump Community Library Board of Trustees is set to address a very contentious issue, a possible ban on guns in the library’s story room, at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.

With that meeting’s approach, the topic momentarily took center stage at the most recent Nye County Commission meeting as a local resident spoke out in favor of the proposal and two Nye County commissioners staunchly countered her opinion.

Pahrump resident Diane Southworth told commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 3 that she strongly believes that prohibiting the carrying of a firearm within the story room, in which many children’s programs are conducted, makes complete sense. She said it seems a matter of life versus gun rights and for her, she would choose to support the right to life over gun rights any day.

“Many people in this town wear guns, wear them legally, wear them properly and never cause a problem. You are right. We probably have 100 people go into that library without a problem. What if the 101st comes in and shoots some kids?” Southworth asserted. “Think about it. It’s not just your gun rights, it’s people’s lives and you really need to take a look at that and not say that your gun rights override everything else.”

Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig apparently found Southworth’s argument to be a faulty one, replying “My comment to that is, the 100 people who have a gun, hopefully, will shoot that one person.”

Southworth disagreed that this would happen, pointing to a shooting in a Walmart as evidence but Koenig defended his position, declaring, “It does happen.”

Nye County Commissioner Donna Cox took a moment to interject her view of the matter as well, reading into the record a resolution that was passed by the Nye County Commission on Oct. 4, 1994 publicly declaring the county’s support for the right of citizens to have and keep arms of their choice.

“Therefore, I feel we have a right to carry our guns anywhere we want to, including county and town buildings,” Cox stated.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, who remained silent on the subject during the Dec. 3 meeting, has previously made public statements in opposition to any possible gun ban in the library. He has reiterated for the community that earlier this year, the Nye County Commission approved a resolution essentially making Nye County a Second Amendment sanctuary county and stated that he does not believe restrictions on a citizen’s Second Amendment rights are appropriate in any form.

In addition to the debate the gun ban proposal is creating throughout the community, local Republican Party members are planning a rally in support of Second Amendment rights the morning of the library meeting.

The organization is encouraging like-minded residents to turn out to help make a strong showing of support for protecting gun rights from infringement.

The Nye County Republican Central Committee’s Second Amendment rally will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 in front of the library.

Regardless of the side of the argument on which residents fall, those interested in the subject will want to mark their calendars and head out to the meeting on Dec. 9 to ensure their voices are heard as library board members consider whether or not to approve the story room gun ban.

The library board meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 inside the library, 701 East Street in Pahrump.

