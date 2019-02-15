Life-saving volunteers needed in rural Nye

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty EMT's Mark and Allison Henderson and recent Emergency Responder class graduate Summer Taylor (a BHS senior).

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mark Henderson has been a Beatty volunteer EMT for 40 years and his wife Allison (on right) has been for 29 years. New EMT classes are scheduled to start soon in Beatty and Tonopah.

Richard Stephens/Special to Pahrump Valley Times - Beatty Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Harmon, left, shows Beatty Advisory Board Chairman Dick Garnder the new $441,000 Volunteer Ambulance Facility.

Rural Nye County runs on volunteers and nowhere is this truer than in emergency response services, including fire and ambulance.

Ambulance services in the county, in particular, are running short on volunteers. In addition to covering their own town, members of the Beatty Volunteer Ambulance Service are handling calls in Amargosa Valley, and are also helping out with Goldfield and Tonopah.

This keeps the Beatty volunteers very busy. Beatty VAS coordinator Allison Henderson points out that Beatty’s new ambulance, put in service last May, already has 18,000 miles on it.

County Emergency Management is hoping to be able to do something about it with new EMT classes scheduled to start soon in Beatty and Tonopah. Henderson says that one goal is to get enough people to revive the volunteer service in Amargosa Valley.

Beatty has four active full-time EMT volunteers and four part-timers. A recent class also produced a few new emergency responders. Also called first responders, these folks can drive the ambulance and assist the EMTs in some tasks.

The EMT classes prepare students to pass the National Registry Exam, which is now required by law for initial certification. This test is demanding, and there is a high failure rate, but it can be retaken, and there are practice exams available.

Henderson’s husband, Mark, who has been a Beatty volunteer EMT for 40 years (Allison has been for 29 years), notes that requiring the National Registry Exam has made it harder to bring new people onboard. “It’s like the (rurals are) getting punished for what the urban wants,” he said.

The classes do not require as much seat time in a classroom as they did in the past, since much of the instruction is taken online. That makes it much easier to work instruction into students’ schedules. Live classes are used for review and for hands-on skills.

Pointing out that local volunteers are getting fewer, and those running are not getting any younger, Mark adds, “If we don’t start getting more people, they’re going to have to figure out what the next evolution of this will be,” perhaps a part-paid, part-volunteer service.

In addition to the EMT class, Allison says that they’d like of have another emergency responder class. “My philosophy is get them in and work them up,” she adds.

One of the recent ER graduates, Beatty High School senior Summer Taylor, wants to go to school to become a nurse. She figured that volunteering as an emergency responder volunteer ambulance attendant would give her useful experience.

People are encouraged to contribute to their communities by signing up for the class. They can do so by calling Allison Henderson at 702-370-9353 or Dawn Gudmunson (Tonopah) at 775-482-4424.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.