Lifeguards and cashiers needed for Pahrump’s 2025 pool season

The Town of Pahrump announces it is seeking responsible, mature and motivated lifeguards for the 2025 pool season.

The town of Pahrump announces it is seeking responsible, mature and motivated lifeguards for the 2025 pool season.

Minimum requirements for lifeguards and cashiers:

■ Ability to obtain lifeguard certification and first aid/CPR (lifeguards only)

■ Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old by April 1, 2025

■ Cashiers must be at least 14 years old by May 15, 2025

■ Ability to pass drug/alcohol screen and background check

Applications are available for download at nyecountynv.gov (click on employment), by emailing Human_Resources@nyecountynv.gov to request one or available for pick-up at the town office at 1981 E. Calvada Blvd.

Applications should be submitted by email, or fax to 775-751-6309.