Lifeguards, cashiers sought for 2021 Pahrump pool season

The sizzling, scorching heat of summertime may still be several months off, but the town of Pahrump is already in the midst of the recruitment process for the much-anticipated reopening of the Pahrump Community Pool and is seeking qualified applicants to fill both lifeguard and cashiers positions.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Pahrump pool lifeguard applicants undergoing training. Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 pool season, for both lifeguard and cashier positions.

“The town of Pahrump is looking for responsible, mature and motivated lifeguards for the 2021 pool season,” an announcement issued last week reads.

It’s a great opportunity for anyone in the valley looking to make some extra cash over the summer while enjoying the opportunity to get themselves a nice tan. Even valley youth have a chance to take their first jump into employment, with all those who are at least 15 years old as of April 1 permitted to apply.

Other minimum requirements for the lifeguards and cashiers include the ability to pass a drug and alcohol screening as well as a background check. For those hoping to score one of the lifeguard positions, applicants must also be able to obtain Lifeguard Certification and First Aid/CPR certifications, training for which will be provided by the town of Pahrump.

If it seems that the town is getting a bit of an early start in recruiting qualified applicants, it is for good reason.

In 2020, the Pahrump Community Pool was forced to remain shuttered throughout all of summer and unlike in the case of many other venues and happenings, it had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. The crux of the problem lay in the fact that the town had not managed to find enough people to staff the pool.

There was an announcement made on June 5, 2020 detailing that the 2020 pool season had been canceled due to a lack of staff applicants. However, the outcry from the community was such that officials decided to give it one more shot, and they organized another push for applications. This, too, failed to produce the desired results. While dozens of people had submitted applications, by the end of the swim test and two weeks of Red Cross-certified lifeguard training, only nine potential lifeguards remained, far below the 17 that would have been needed to safely open the pool last year. Officials and the community alike are hopeful that this year, there will be no trouble locating qualified applicants so that the 2021 pool season can proceed without a hitch.

Applications for the 2021 Pahrump Community Pool season can be found online at www.nyecounty.net by selecting “Human Resources” under the “Government” drop down menu and clicking on “View Employment Opportunities,” followed by “Download Nye County Job Application.”

Applications can also be obtained by emailing Human_Resources@co.nye.nv.us

All applications must be returned via email or by fax to 775-751-6309 by no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

For more information call 775-482-7244.

