Lightning sparks tree fire near Pahrump

U.S. Forest Service The Graham Fire was approximately two miles south of Charleston Peak in Carpenter Canyon.

U.S. Forest Service The Graham Fire was approximately two miles south of Charleston Peak in Carpenter Canyon.

A single-tree lightning fire on the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area outside of Pahrump was reported Monday around 6:30 p.m. the U.S. Forest Service reported.

The Graham Fire was approximately two miles south of Charleston Peak in Carpenter Canyon and inside the Mount Charleston wilderness, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest reported on its Facebook page.

“The fire is contained to a single tree,” the post stated. “It is burning in snow … and has low potential to spread. The fire is inaccessible and firefighters will continue to monitor.”

Precipitation was predicted in the area through Friday, officials wrote. “Firefighters do not anticipate any control issues, the fire should go out naturally. Smoke may be visible from Nevada Highway 160.”