List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 27 – Jan. 31.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Ham steak and scalloped potatoes, asparagus, salad, citrus surprise, soup;

Tuesday – Caribbean chicken, rice pilaf, orange-spinach salad, baked apple with raisins, bean soup;

Wednesday – Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit salad, soup;

Thursday – Low-sodium chili dog, low-sodium chips, carrot salad, strawberry dessert, veggie soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, peas, salad, whole wheat bread, grapes, lentil soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – Blind Support, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 27 – Jan. 31.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Grilled hamburger on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, tater tots, baked beans, mixed berries;

Tuesday – Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, orange;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, steamed spinach, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;

Thursday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, black beans, carrot and raisin salad, mandarin oranges;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, broccoli stuffed potato, steamed carrots, honeydew melon, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 27 – Jan. 31.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Reuben sandwich on rye, oven-fried herbed potatoes, garden salad, peanut butter cookie;

Tuesday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, mandarin orange, whole wheat bread, gingerbread;

Wednesday – Shredded BBQ chicken on whole wheat bun, potato salad, coleslaw, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed green salad, low-sodium salad dressing, fresh orange;

Friday – Spinach quiche, low-sodium sausage patties, muffin variety, fresh fruit, orange juice.