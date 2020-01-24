List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 27 – Jan. 31.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Ham steak and scalloped potatoes, asparagus, salad, citrus surprise, soup;
Tuesday – Caribbean chicken, rice pilaf, orange-spinach salad, baked apple with raisins, bean soup;
Wednesday – Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit salad, soup;
Thursday – Low-sodium chili dog, low-sodium chips, carrot salad, strawberry dessert, veggie soup;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, peas, salad, whole wheat bread, grapes, lentil soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – Blind Support, 1 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies, 11 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 27 – Jan. 31.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Grilled hamburger on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, tater tots, baked beans, mixed berries;
Tuesday – Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad, orange;
Wednesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, steamed spinach, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;
Thursday – Chicken tenders, oven fries, black beans, carrot and raisin salad, mandarin oranges;
Friday – Lemon-baked fish, broccoli stuffed potato, steamed carrots, honeydew melon, whole wheat roll.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 27 – Jan. 31.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Reuben sandwich on rye, oven-fried herbed potatoes, garden salad, peanut butter cookie;
Tuesday – Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, mandarin orange, whole wheat bread, gingerbread;
Wednesday – Shredded BBQ chicken on whole wheat bun, potato salad, coleslaw, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Beef vegetable soup, Mexican corn pie, mixed green salad, low-sodium salad dressing, fresh orange;
Friday – Spinach quiche, low-sodium sausage patties, muffin variety, fresh fruit, orange juice.