List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 3 – Feb. 7.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Chicken penne, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, soup;

Tuesday – Hamburger sliders on whole wheat bun, onion/pickle/lettuce/tomato, carrot salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Pork and peas, brown rice, cauliflower, peach crisp, bean soup;

Thursday – Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach salad, fruit, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob, Medicare enrollment, 10 a.m., beading class, 12:30 p.m., poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Desert View Hospital monthly birthday cake, celebrating all February birthdays, 11 a.m.; Desert View Hospital heart health, 10 a.m.-noon;

Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Heart Health Seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 3 – Feb. 7.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, black beans, tropical fruit;

Tuesday – Mushroom baked pork chop, pork stuffing, roasted veggies, peaches, applesauce, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, steamed spinach, mixed salad with chick peas, pears, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;

Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach;

Friday – Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, broccoli, mixed berry cup.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 3 – Feb. 7.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Ham slice with pineapple, baked yams, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, whole wheat bread;

Tuesday – Lemon baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday – Swedish meatball with mushroom sauce, egg noodles, steamed carrots, fresh fruit, split pea soup;

Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad with low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt/peaches;

Friday – Egg casserole with mixed veggies, crisp bacon strips, roasted herb potatoes, muffins with honey, oatmeal, orange juice.