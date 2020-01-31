List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 3 – Feb. 7.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Chicken penne, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, soup;
Tuesday – Hamburger sliders on whole wheat bun, onion/pickle/lettuce/tomato, carrot salad, Jell-O with fruit, soup;
Wednesday – Pork and peas, brown rice, cauliflower, peach crisp, bean soup;
Thursday – Clam chowder, turkey sandwich, baby carrots, spinach salad, fruit, soup;
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob, Medicare enrollment, 10 a.m., beading class, 12:30 p.m., poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Desert View Hospital monthly birthday cake, celebrating all February birthdays, 11 a.m.; Desert View Hospital heart health, 10 a.m.-noon;
Thursday – Men’s Club meeting, 7:30 a.m. (women welcome); exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m., exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; HealthCare Partners Heart Health Seminar, 10 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 3 – Feb. 7.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, Mexicorn, black beans, tropical fruit;
Tuesday – Mushroom baked pork chop, pork stuffing, roasted veggies, peaches, applesauce, whole wheat roll;
Wednesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, steamed spinach, mixed salad with chick peas, pears, whole wheat roll, Jell-O;
Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach;
Friday – Thin and crispy pizza, chef’s salad, broccoli, mixed berry cup.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 3 – Feb. 7.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Ham slice with pineapple, baked yams, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, whole wheat bread;
Tuesday – Lemon baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks;
Wednesday – Swedish meatball with mushroom sauce, egg noodles, steamed carrots, fresh fruit, split pea soup;
Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad with low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt/peaches;
Friday – Egg casserole with mixed veggies, crisp bacon strips, roasted herb potatoes, muffins with honey, oatmeal, orange juice.