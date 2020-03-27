53°F
News

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

March 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 30 – April 3.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, salad, carrot-raisin salad, whole wheat bread, soup;

Tuesday – Pork tacos, refried beans, salsa, coleslaw, corn, fresh fruit, churros, tomato soup;

Wednesday – Roast beef sub, lettuce/tomato/onion, salad, low-sodium chips, fruit, Jell-O, bean soup;

Thursday – Roast turkey, pan gravy, yams/apples, corn, colorful salad, oat bran roll, fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, parsley potatoes, zucchini, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, soup.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 30 – April 3.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however homebound meals will be delivered on Mondays. The deliveries will consist of frozen meals for the week.

If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 30 – April 3.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Chili with meat sauce, corn muffins with zucchini, steamed cauliflower, peach yogurt;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Wednesday – Chicken noodle soup, turkey salad sandwich, cucumber tomato salad, fresh Navel orange;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, colorful salad with Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, zucchini, orange-mango cup;

Friday – Basted eggs, crispy bacon, potato pancakes with green onion, home fries with veggies, muffins with honey.

