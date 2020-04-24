List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 27 – May 1.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, spinach, apple salad, fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Smothered burrito, Spanish rice, corn, fruit salad, soup;

Wednesday – Pork chop with gravy, carrots, baked potato, sour cream, tossed salad, tangy yogurt, mixed berry cup, soup;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, muffin, fruit, soup;

Friday – Herb-baked chicken, green beans, baked potato, muffin, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 27 – May 1.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 27 – May 1.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, tossed salad with Italian dressing, mixed berry cup;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Wednesday – BBQ beef sandwich, oven baked fries, pea salad with eggs/bacon/red onion, peaches, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, fresh orange slices, oatmeal raisin cookie;

Friday – No information available