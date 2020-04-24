77°F
News

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

April 24, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 27 – May 1.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, spinach, apple salad, fruit, bean soup;

Tuesday – Smothered burrito, Spanish rice, corn, fruit salad, soup;

Wednesday – Pork chop with gravy, carrots, baked potato, sour cream, tossed salad, tangy yogurt, mixed berry cup, soup;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, spinach salad, muffin, fruit, soup;

Friday – Herb-baked chicken, green beans, baked potato, muffin, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 27 – May 1.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 27 – May 1.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Seasoned chicken nuggets, green beans with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, tossed salad with Italian dressing, mixed berry cup;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Wednesday – BBQ beef sandwich, oven baked fries, pea salad with eggs/bacon/red onion, peaches, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Hot turkey sandwich, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, fresh orange slices, oatmeal raisin cookie;

Friday – No information available

THE LATEST
A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
New unemployment claims drop, continuing claims up
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 39,496 for the week ending April 18, down 19,145 claims from last week’s total of 58,641.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
DAN SIMMONS: Discover natural adventures during forced slowdown
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As I sit here in isolation, I have been thinking of what it means to the hunter, fisher or people interested in the outdoor experience and found a positive thought on isolation. Outdoor folks have always valued that quiet solitary experience, and now is a good time to pass it on.

(NDOT) Nevada Department of Transportation construction crews at work in Southern Nevada.
NDOT touts recycling efforts on Earth Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation marked Earth Day’s 50th anniversary by outlining the many efforts the agency makes in the areas of conservation and recycling.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Remote Area Medical Clinic in Pahrump is scheduled ...
Remote Area Medical to return to Pahrump for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will return to the Pahrump Valley for the fifth consecutive year this October and event committee members are already deeply immersed in preparations for this large-scale free medical services clinic.

Getty Images On Monday, April 20 the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Council of State Chamber ...
U.S. Chamber urges swift enactment of new funding
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce enthusiastically greeted the news Tuesday, April 21 that the administration and Congress have reached a deal to increase funding for small business owners under the CARES Act and called for swift enactment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A College of Southern Nevada professor guides her High Dese ...
Corrections Department turns to distance learning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Corrections is providing adult education and postsecondary education to its offenders thanks to distance learning strategies established with education providers throughout Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Detention Center staff and inmates are wearing p ...
COVID-19 hits jail in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Two detention center staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, April 22, shows some of the la ...
Nye County Commission strikes down new subdivision request
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposed development agreement for the North Canyon Homes subdivision has been shot down by the Nye County Commission but there is opportunity for the applicant, Ken Murphy, to salvage the project if he proves willing to acquiesce to the commission’s desire to see larger lot sizes incorporated into the subdivision design.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Nevada to receive $7.2 million in federal funding to fight COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending additional resources to state and local jurisdictions in support of the nation’s response to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release on Thursday.