News

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

June 12, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 15 – June 19.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken Cordon Bleu, parsley potatoes, peas, apple salad, mixed fruit;

Tuesday – BLT on sub roll, low-sodium potato chips, carrot salad, fruit, pudding, bean soup;

Wednesday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fruit;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, salad, apricot-bran muffin, banana, soup;

Friday – Father’s Day menu: Pork ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, carrot cake.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 15 – June 19.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 15 – June 19.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday –Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums or fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, grapefruit, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat crackers;

Wednesday –Brats on whole wheat bun with sauted onion, relish, macaroni salad with peas, peach dump cake;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs/potatoes/sausage/chunky salsa, fruit, orange juice.

Grant will help NSHE corequisite education
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the ECMC Foundation to assist NSHE’s seven degree-granting institutions in the implementation of corequisite math and English to full scale.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taken Saturday, June 6, this photo shows attendees gat ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park providing weekend entertainment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In light of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, public events are quite scarce these days but for residents of the town of Pahrump, nearly every weekend into August comes with a chance to round up the family, grab some blankets and lawn chairs and head out to Ian Deutch Memorial Park for an evening of cinematic entertainment at Movies in the Park.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Information provided with the budget presentation during th ...
Nye County approves final budget for coming fiscal year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Following almost weekly discussion over the past two months regarding the county’s financial outlook in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Nye County Commission gave approval to its final budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, during a special meeting held Friday, May 29.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The surface rupture mapped by the University of Nevada, Ren ...
UNR lab tracks 6,500 aftershocks from quake
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two weeks after the magnitude-6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake woke Nevada, the Nevada Seismological Lab said it has tracked 6,500 aftershocks, including four at magnitude-5.0 or greater.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, June 8, this photo shows a man turning in his ...
2020 primary results continue to roll in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Results for the 2020 primary election are steadily rolling in, with the latest update on the local races provided by Nye County at 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 and updates from many other counties, which will help determine state and federal races, following within the hour.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Mild uptick in positive tests draws cautionary response
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response officials noted Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 data is showing an above-average daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reminds Nevadans of precautionary measures that can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus relief funding available for UNR students
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno, reminded students that it has a one-time limited allocation of funds designed to assist degree-seeking students in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption to campus operations.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website Consumers who recently lost a job or had a change ...
Exchange reminds Nevadans how events affect enrollment
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps individuals secure budget-appropriate health coverage through Nevada Health Link, reminds uninsured Nevadans they may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have a qualifying life event, allowing them to enroll anytime during the year outside of the normal open enrollment window.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A motorhome was destroyed during a fire on the 3400 block of ...
Late morning fire destroys motorhome
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to a motorhome fire along the 3400 block of Winery Road just after 9:15 a.m. on June 8th.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak talks shortfall with state employees
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday notified state employees of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall.