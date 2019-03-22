Live PD TV program takes break from Pahrump, Nye County

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is taking a break from Live PD national television broadcast. Sheriff's office officials agreed to participate in the program back in February of 2018. The program aires every Friday and Saturday evening on the A&E Channel.

After being profiled on national television for more than a year, the program Live PD is pulling out of Pahrump, for the time being.

The recent announcement was posted on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office social media page.

Live PD airs each Friday and Saturday.

“We are taking a break from Live PD,” the post stated. “They have been amazing to work with and have truly captured what our deputies deal with daily. They are a great company to work with and we loved their crews and the time we had with them. Thanks for watching and we will be back soon.”

Back in early 2018, producers and film crews from Live PD began riding along with Nye County deputies as they patrolled the highways and byways within the town of Pahrump.

The television show is described as a live documentary series, showcasing various law enforcement agencies across the country in real time on the A&E Channel.

The program was the creation of Dan Cesareo, president of Big Fish Entertainment, which produces the show.

Cesareo talked about how the various law enforcement agencies are chosen to appear on the program.

“It’s really about featuring a cross-section of America where we try to focus on what does law enforcement in America look like today,” Cesareo said. “We have been very thoughtful and purposeful in approaching departments that really give us a different look, whether it’s geographical, department size, or whether it’s a police department versus a sheriff’s office, versus state police.”

Cesareo also said producers approached the Nye County Sheriff’s Office top brass with the hopes of catching local deputies in action while out on patrol, responding to a wide variety of service calls in town.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has been fantastic to work with,” he said. “We were really looking for a cross-section of police departments and overall law enforcement in America. We are not trying to tell the story of big cities or follow only departments in urban areas for the show. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office was very open to it. It’s not an easy commitment, because we were filming multiple days each week and we are live on the weekends.”

Since the show was launched in 2017, Live PD has filmed more than 25 different police agencies.

The popularity of the program is evidenced by the fact that it has been nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Unstructured Reality Series.

“That was incredibly exciting and obviously it’s great to be recognized, especially among the critics when one considers that it’s a new show,” Cesareo said. “A lot of the other shows in the same category have been on the air for a much longer period of time.”

