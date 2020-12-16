57°F
Local agency holding holiday toy drive

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 16, 2020 - 10:09 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The lobby of Faith for Action, at 2210 Commercial Drive, is ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The lobby of Faith for Action, at 2210 Commercial Drive, is one of at least three locations in Pahrump where Christmas toy collection boxes have been placed. The non-profit agency is holding the toy drive throughout the month of December for those who are in need during the holiday season.

With the holiday season in full swing, Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is holding a special holiday dinner event for the valley’s elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone who might not get a hot meal.

The non-profit organization’s founder and president, Angela Reinold, said area families and individuals can contact the agency in order to receive the dinners.

She noted that the event will be very similar to the recent Thanksgiving dinner event, where several dozen individuals and families, including the valley’s homeless population, received a dinner.

“This Thursday, Dec. 17, is going to be the holiday dinner event, and anyone who is in need of a hot meal can give us a call so we can add them to the list,” she said. “We are taking calls up until Thursday at 11 a.m., and we are always seeking volunteers and donations for these types of events. We just need people to come in and help us plate the food, bag them, and then deliver them.

Also coming up is Faith for Action’s Holiday Giveaway Event, where the agency assists families struggling to afford holiday items and toys this year.

Reinold said during the month of December, the agency is collecting unwrapped new toys, electronics, and arts and crafts, as well as artificial Christmas trees, ornaments and decorations.

In order to become eligible, Reinold said would-be recipients are required to submit a letter briefly explaining the family’s financial situation, as well as contact information, by 12 p.m., Dec. 17th.

“We just want to be the gap for this holiday season,” Reinold said. “Some families may already have a Christmas tree and Christmas dinner, but they may not have the ability to afford toys for the kids, so we want to bridge that gap and provide the toys. We created boxes for individuals and families who are able to donate to other families. The drop-off boxes are at Camello’s Desert Tire Shop at 1280 Highway 372, Nene’s Beauty Supply at 191 Frontage Road, or our location at 2210 Commercial Drive.”

Additionally, Reinold spoke about the need for volunteers and donations.

“We do obviously ask for donations. It could be either they bring the items themselves. If they are not able to get the holiday items, they can donate cash as well, which goes directly into our bank account, and it’s tax deductible. We appreciate all of our volunteers, because we can’t do what we do without their help.”

To submit a request for the Holiday Giveaway and Dinner event, email faithforaction@gmail.com or call 775-727-0334.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver ...
Nevada Health Link accepting applications through Jan. 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While most of the country prepares to conclude their open enrollment periods this week, Nevadans have an additional 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with Immunize Nevada are shown organizing paperwor ...
Pahrump flu shot clinic held, another set for Amargosa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Flu season is in full swing and for Immunize Nevada, the season comes with a major mission in mind, providing access to flu shots for all those who need them.

Getty Images The proposed legislation has gained bipartisan support in Congress, as well as ba ...
Nevada senators push for federal dollars for restaurant industry
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has joined Senator Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to urge congressional leaders to pass an act that will help the restaurant sector and its employees.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alf ...
Extension offers strategy session for small business
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sales associate assists a shopper at Social Distraction Fa ...
New clothing business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At present, opening a new business amid a pandemic requires a certain amount of courage and determination, along with the prerequisite financial means.

Getty Images The housing division’s Home is Possible programs have assisted 21,970 homebuyer ...
Program helps 1,000th teacher buy home in state
Staff Report

A middle school teacher on Wednesday became the 1,000th teacher to use the Nevada Housing Division’s Home is Possible for Teachers down payment assistance program to purchase a home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR making updates to unemployment site
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation performed updates to its unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, to improve the security of the site, resulting in some visual changes to the claimants’ and employers’ login screens. The updates were implemented on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube ...
Daily COVID-19 update focuses on food security
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services were joined by Jennifer Ott, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture on Monday to provide updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and discuss NDA’s programs.

Getty Images Anyone who suspects someone is impersonating an OSHA inspector should ask the pers ...
Individuals reportedly posing as OSHA officials
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations said it has received several reports indicating that individuals posing as Nevada OSHA officials are making contact with businesses in northern Nevada.

Judge approves Chapter 11 plan for Tonopah Solar Energy
Staff Report

Judge Karen Owens last week approved a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization by Tonopah Solar Energy, which operated the Crescent Dunes solar plant in Nevada that received $737 million in guaranteed loans from the federal government.