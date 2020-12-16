Local agency holding holiday toy drive

With the holiday season in full swing, Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is holding a special holiday dinner event for the valley’s elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone who might not get a hot meal.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The lobby of Faith for Action, at 2210 Commercial Drive, is one of at least three locations in Pahrump where Christmas toy collection boxes have been placed. The non-profit agency is holding the toy drive throughout the month of December for those who are in need during the holiday season.

The non-profit organization’s founder and president, Angela Reinold, said area families and individuals can contact the agency in order to receive the dinners.

She noted that the event will be very similar to the recent Thanksgiving dinner event, where several dozen individuals and families, including the valley’s homeless population, received a dinner.

“This Thursday, Dec. 17, is going to be the holiday dinner event, and anyone who is in need of a hot meal can give us a call so we can add them to the list,” she said. “We are taking calls up until Thursday at 11 a.m., and we are always seeking volunteers and donations for these types of events. We just need people to come in and help us plate the food, bag them, and then deliver them.

Also coming up is Faith for Action’s Holiday Giveaway Event, where the agency assists families struggling to afford holiday items and toys this year.

Reinold said during the month of December, the agency is collecting unwrapped new toys, electronics, and arts and crafts, as well as artificial Christmas trees, ornaments and decorations.

In order to become eligible, Reinold said would-be recipients are required to submit a letter briefly explaining the family’s financial situation, as well as contact information, by 12 p.m., Dec. 17th.

“We just want to be the gap for this holiday season,” Reinold said. “Some families may already have a Christmas tree and Christmas dinner, but they may not have the ability to afford toys for the kids, so we want to bridge that gap and provide the toys. We created boxes for individuals and families who are able to donate to other families. The drop-off boxes are at Camello’s Desert Tire Shop at 1280 Highway 372, Nene’s Beauty Supply at 191 Frontage Road, or our location at 2210 Commercial Drive.”

Additionally, Reinold spoke about the need for volunteers and donations.

“We do obviously ask for donations. It could be either they bring the items themselves. If they are not able to get the holiday items, they can donate cash as well, which goes directly into our bank account, and it’s tax deductible. We appreciate all of our volunteers, because we can’t do what we do without their help.”

To submit a request for the Holiday Giveaway and Dinner event, email faithforaction@gmail.com or call 775-727-0334.

