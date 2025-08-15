81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Local animal sanctuary owner arrested on multiple counts of animal abuse

Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed Nye County Animal Services is taking care of the animals, as the c ...
Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed Nye County Animal Services is taking care of the animals, as the case is pending. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Authorities discovered forty-three burros on Aurich’s property during the investigation. (Joh ...
Authorities discovered forty-three burros on Aurich’s property during the investigation. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Owner Kimberly Aurich of Drag’n Ass Rescue and Sanctuary faces 19 counts of animal abuse cons ...
Owner Kimberly Aurich of Drag’n Ass Rescue and Sanctuary faces 19 counts of animal abuse consisting of torture, abandonment, injury, and starvation. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Aurich revealed she buried a Great Dane on the property three weeks earlier, claiming it died o ...
Aurich revealed she buried a Great Dane on the property three weeks earlier, claiming it died of old age. A week before that, a donkey had also died. The arrest report stated the donkey’s cause of death is currently unknown. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A total of 102 animals were found on the property, including 43 donkeys, 5 mules, 8 equines, 10 ...
A total of 102 animals were found on the property, including 43 donkeys, 5 mules, 8 equines, 10 dogs, 1 cat, 24 goats, and 11 horses. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Kimberly Aurich is permitted to be on the property but is prohibited from having any contact wi ...
Kimberly Aurich is permitted to be on the property but is prohibited from having any contact with the animals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Nevaeh Miller, 18, remains in custody, with bail, for charges in connection to the murder of Jo ...
Miller remains in custody with bail
The upcoming Pahrump Valley Little League fall season, set to begin on September 20, has alread ...
Discounted registration offered for Pahrump Valley Little League fall season
The Nevada Commission on Ethics offers a Campaign Season Compliance Resources reference sheet t ...
Ethics Commission to host candidates briefing ahead of 2026 campaign season
Nathan Adelson Hospice
Nathan Adelson Hospice celebrates Make a Will Month
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
August 15, 2025 - 4:59 am
 

On Thursday, July 31, the owner of Drag’n Ass Rescue and Sanctuary was arrested on multiple charges of animal abuse.

Owner Kimberly Aurich faces 19 counts of animal abuse consisting of torture, abandonment, injury, and starvation.

According to the arrest report, a Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigator visited Aurich’s property on Thursday, July 31, as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation. Previous reports alleged that Aurich had failed to provide adequate food and water for the animals.

The investigator was also there to follow up an impersonation of a peace officer case and animal theft case.

Upon arriving on scene, Aurich asked the investigator if he was there because of another dead animal being discovered on her property.

Aurich’s inquiry raised questions and worries, so the investigator walked around the property with her to inspect the animals’ living conditions.

He asked Aurich if she could confirm whether the dogs had food. She quickly said they probably wouldn’t have any food because they likely ate it all.

Five large dogs were found in an enclosure that was partly connected to a “barndominium” with entry to an outdoor dog run.

A Persian cat was discovered on the second floor of the barndominium without access to food or water. A Great Dane was found tethered by a chain attached to its collar. Additionally, a German Shepherd confined to a dog pen was also without food or water.

Aurich claimed she needed help to take care of the animals but lacked assistance at the time.

Aurich revealed she buried a Great Dane on the property three weeks earlier, claiming it died of old age.

A week before that, a donkey had also died. The arrest report stated the donkey’s cause of death is currently unknown.

A total of 102 animals were found on her property that day. This included 43 donkeys, 5 mules, 8 equines, 10 dogs, 1 cat, 24 goats, and 11 horses.

Aurich was arrested for animal cruelty and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Later that day, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed that Aurich was released by the court on her own recognizance.

Kimberly Aurich is permitted to be on the property but is prohibited from having any contact with the animals.

Sheriff McGill confirmed Nye County Animal Services is taking care of the animals, as the case is pending.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Nevaeh Miller, 18, remains in custody, with bail, for charges in connection to the murder of Jo ...
Miller remains in custody with bail
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Attorney’s request to release on her own recognisance denied.

Vacant land, particularly areas with salt cedars or other vegetation that provide shade, is oft ...
Private land squatters law adjusted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The “Jabbour” amendment requires homeless to immediately vacate land their are illegally occupying.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Scams cause anxiety and create mistrust about important institutions. Here are some examples and what to do about them.