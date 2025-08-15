Local animal sanctuary owner arrested on multiple counts of animal abuse

Owner Kimberly Aurich of Drag’n Ass Rescue and Sanctuary was arrested on July 31 and faces 19 counts of torture, abandonment, injury, and starvation.

Kimberly Aurich is permitted to be on the property but is prohibited from having any contact with the animals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A total of 102 animals were found on the property, including 43 donkeys, 5 mules, 8 equines, 10 dogs, 1 cat, 24 goats, and 11 horses. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Aurich revealed she buried a Great Dane on the property three weeks earlier, claiming it died of old age. A week before that, a donkey had also died. The arrest report stated the donkey’s cause of death is currently unknown. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Owner Kimberly Aurich of Drag'n Ass Rescue and Sanctuary faces 19 counts of animal abuse consisting of torture, abandonment, injury, and starvation.

Authorities discovered forty-three burros on Aurich’s property during the investigation. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed Nye County Animal Services is taking care of the animals, as the case is pending. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Thursday, July 31, the owner of Drag’n Ass Rescue and Sanctuary was arrested on multiple charges of animal abuse.

Owner Kimberly Aurich faces 19 counts of animal abuse consisting of torture, abandonment, injury, and starvation.

According to the arrest report, a Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigator visited Aurich’s property on Thursday, July 31, as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation. Previous reports alleged that Aurich had failed to provide adequate food and water for the animals.

The investigator was also there to follow up an impersonation of a peace officer case and animal theft case.

Upon arriving on scene, Aurich asked the investigator if he was there because of another dead animal being discovered on her property.

Aurich’s inquiry raised questions and worries, so the investigator walked around the property with her to inspect the animals’ living conditions.

He asked Aurich if she could confirm whether the dogs had food. She quickly said they probably wouldn’t have any food because they likely ate it all.

Five large dogs were found in an enclosure that was partly connected to a “barndominium” with entry to an outdoor dog run.

A Persian cat was discovered on the second floor of the barndominium without access to food or water. A Great Dane was found tethered by a chain attached to its collar. Additionally, a German Shepherd confined to a dog pen was also without food or water.

Aurich claimed she needed help to take care of the animals but lacked assistance at the time.

Aurich revealed she buried a Great Dane on the property three weeks earlier, claiming it died of old age.

A week before that, a donkey had also died. The arrest report stated the donkey’s cause of death is currently unknown.

A total of 102 animals were found on her property that day. This included 43 donkeys, 5 mules, 8 equines, 10 dogs, 1 cat, 24 goats, and 11 horses.

Aurich was arrested for animal cruelty and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Later that day, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed that Aurich was released by the court on her own recognizance.

Kimberly Aurich is permitted to be on the property but is prohibited from having any contact with the animals.

Sheriff McGill confirmed Nye County Animal Services is taking care of the animals, as the case is pending.

