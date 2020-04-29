Local cannabis business steps up amid virus crisis

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton, center, received a donation of face masks from Pahrump's Green Life Productions cannabis cultivation business this month for employees distributing food to area students, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Norton is joined at left by the company's operations manager, Glenna Boucher, and Green Life CFO Kounin Cantwell, at right.

A local business has stepped up to assist the Nye County School District.

Green Life Productions, described as an organic cannabis cultivation facility located at 1231 S. Loop Road, provided much-needed face masks for employees associated with the district’s food distribution program.

Green Life Productions Chief Financial Officer Kounin Cantwell said her company caught wind of the district’s need for personal protection after an employee recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The employee was an active participant in the food distribution program, according to the school district.

“We heard that they needed some assistance with supplying personal protection equipment for the school district, to get their food program back open,” Cantwell said. “Being in the cannabis cultivation business, we are extremely clean. We have masks, gloves, and bodysuits, so we were able to donate whatever was needed. We have been using this type of protection equipment since day one, and we reached out to the school district after we heard what was going on. We acquire our protective gear from different sources.”

Cantwell noted that Green Life Productions donated several hundred masks directly to Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton earlier this month.

“Mr. Norton requested about 100, but we had quite a few so we gave them what we had,” she said. “We also have more if they need them. We have gloves and whatever else is needed to hand out the food to kids. It’s just our way of giving back to the community.”

