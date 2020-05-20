Local man arrested on firearms charge

An approximately year-old conflict between neighbors led to the arrest of a Pahrump man.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Joseph Cavalieri, 41, was arrested for allegedly discharging a firearm into an occupied structure along the 2700 block of East Dapple Street, on Friday morning, May 8, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, deputies responded to the 2700 block of East Dapple Street at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8 for a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered that the resident, identified as Joseph Cavalieri, 41, of Pahrump, had allegedly fired numerous rounds into a neighboring home.

“Deputies began to contact the shooter, however, he refused to answer the door,” the release noted. “Negotiations were conducted over a loudspeaker and ultimately the suspect exited the residence.”

Cavalieri was subsequently arrested for discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Authorities did not indicate the nature of the longtime dispute Cavalieri had with his neighbor.

No injuries were reported.

