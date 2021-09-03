70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Local Pahrump community activist dies

By Lili Kivisto Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2021 - 2:14 am
 

Diane Sprano, a local community activist and owner of a cleaning business that helped senior citizens, died on Friday, Aug. 20.

Diane was born in Waterbury, Connecticut in 1953 and moved to Pahrump in 2001. For 20 years, she was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump. The Kiwanis Club is a global organization made up of dedicated volunteers who strive to improve the world one child, one community at a time. Each local club hosts service projects to enrich their community and raise money to support local causes. On average, Kiwanis Club worldwide host 150,000 service projects and raise an annual $100 million dollars to support local projects.

Diane was active in several projects in the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump. One was the local Food for Thought program, which is dedicated to providing food for children on weekends so they can focus on learning and not on hunger.

Diane was also the adviser for the local middle school Booster Club, which aims to boost children’s self-esteem and helps them learn how they can improve the community. Diane served as the treasurer and partnered with the local Salvation Army on joint events. She was particularly active in fundraising.

Reva Braun, a fellow member, describes her as one who worked behind the scenes and could always be relied upon to make sure that bills were paid, funds deposited, and donations put together in baskets to be raffled off for activities such as the annual Comedy Night. The state Kiwanis web page states, “You can pretend to care, but you can’t pretend to show up.” Diane was always a club member who showed up to care for others.

Diane was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Pahrump and was active in its summer Bible school program. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the First Baptist Church or the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump. A graveside service was held Thursday morning in Pahrump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Karen Swarts, center, is joined to her right by Pediatri ...
Local pediatrician opens health clinic in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After working as a pediatrician for several different medical care providers in Pahrump, Dr. Karen Swarts made the decision to start her own practice this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, Aug. 30, this photo shows the construction sit ...
Animal shelter construction underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of demand by the public, Nye County began pursuing a new animal shelter in earnest in 2020 and now, the results of that effort can start to be seen by anyone who wishes to drive by the new Nye County Animal Shelter site in Pahrump, with construction underway and crews working steadily to bring what was once a mere concept into reality.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Rebecca Hayword of the NyECC, this screenshot s ...
NyeCC and Nevada Volunteers partner to honor volunteers at virtual event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Volunteers are a big part of the NyE Communities Coalition, offering their own time, energy and enthusiasm to bolstering the many programs and activities that the coalition brings to the communities it serves.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Occupational Therapy Assistant Thomas Bowen is hosting a gra ...
Pediatric therapy center opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As president and CEO of Pahrump’s Therapy Blocks LLC, Thomas Bowen spent much of this week preparing for the grand opening of his 1360 E. Calvada Blvd., clinic by hanging up colorful characters and images throughout the interior.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A volunteer at the Remote Area Medical Taco Dinner drive-thr ...
Pahrump Remote Area Medical fundraiser hailed a success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Medical services are a necessary part of maintaining health and well-being but for millions of people all around the world, accessing such services can prove very difficult. In many cases, obtaining health care is prevented due to lack of financial ability but even those who can afford health insurance and the associated co-pays and deductibles sometimes have a hard time because there is simply a lack of providers in their area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with agenda information regarding the Community De ...
Nye County in midst of 2022 block grant cycle
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At the start of each new fiscal year, Nye County embarks on the process necessary to obtain funding through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program, which provides the opportunity for both the county itself and other entities to submit applications for the program and right now, Nye County is in the midst of that process.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye unemployment rate edges higher in July
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s unemployment report released at the end of August shows Nye County carrying the second highest unemployment rate in the state in July.