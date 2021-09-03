Local Pahrump community activist dies

Diane Sprano, a local community activist and owner of a cleaning business that helped senior citizens, died on Friday, Aug. 20.

Diane was born in Waterbury, Connecticut in 1953 and moved to Pahrump in 2001. For 20 years, she was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump. The Kiwanis Club is a global organization made up of dedicated volunteers who strive to improve the world one child, one community at a time. Each local club hosts service projects to enrich their community and raise money to support local causes. On average, Kiwanis Club worldwide host 150,000 service projects and raise an annual $100 million dollars to support local projects.

Diane was active in several projects in the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump. One was the local Food for Thought program, which is dedicated to providing food for children on weekends so they can focus on learning and not on hunger.

Diane was also the adviser for the local middle school Booster Club, which aims to boost children’s self-esteem and helps them learn how they can improve the community. Diane served as the treasurer and partnered with the local Salvation Army on joint events. She was particularly active in fundraising.

Reva Braun, a fellow member, describes her as one who worked behind the scenes and could always be relied upon to make sure that bills were paid, funds deposited, and donations put together in baskets to be raffled off for activities such as the annual Comedy Night. The state Kiwanis web page states, “You can pretend to care, but you can’t pretend to show up.” Diane was always a club member who showed up to care for others.

Diane was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Pahrump and was active in its summer Bible school program. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the First Baptist Church or the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump. A graveside service was held Thursday morning in Pahrump.