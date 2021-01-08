37°F
Local Tier-1 workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 8, 2021 - 8:35 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers recei ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers received the first of two COVID-19 vaccines at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Station One, where more than 100 individuals received the shot.

Local health care workers received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine late last month.

The drive-thru event took place at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Station One, beginning Wednesday morning Dec. 30, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis, who also serves as director of Nye County Emergency Management.

“We are exercising tier-1 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan for Nye County, and this is just one part of that process, being held here at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station One,” Lewis said. “The vaccinations are for the health care workers and those who come into contact with the public from the health care industry.”

Lewis also said the entire process for administering the shots was very straightforward and simple, upon completing the mandatory paperwork.

“We completed approximately 100 vaccinations this morning and the process has been going quite well,” he said. “We are exercising a drive-thru pod, because that way there is very little interaction with the person who is going to be vaccinated. There is also a process of completing paperwork, then there’s the actual vaccination. Following that, there is a 15-minute post-vaccination time period where we evaluate them to make sure there is no adverse impact to them, and then they are released.”

Lewis also noted that last week’s vaccinations came just days after other inoculation sites in the area.

“We also held one in Beatty and Amargosa, on Monday and Tuesday, so today, we are doing this for health care workers, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue personnel, and the sheriff’s office so we are capturing multiple platoons and groups within those agencies. Today will be the last one for this week here at Station One, but we will be having additional ones in the coming weeks at different locations. I also want to be clear that this is not for the general public because this is following the state guidelines on the tier process, as to who receives a vaccination at this point. So far, operations have been going great here today and the people have been very cordial and patient. There actually hasn’t been much of a lag time at all as they are moving through quite quickly, and no adverse impact so far.”

As stated on its website, the Southern Nevada Health District is administering the COVID-19 vaccine in coordination with the Nevada State Immunization Program and State Public Health Preparedness staff.

As Lewis mentioned, the 4-tiered distribution process is being utilized to ensure there is equitable access to the vaccine for the critical populations identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For additional vaccine information, contact the Southern Nevada Health District at

702-759-4636, or logon to https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Numerous plans and payment options are available to fit al ...
Enrollment open now for prepaid tuition program
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office on Thursday announced open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, which will end Friday, April 30.

Rose Humbert/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Springs Chapter DAR members and Pahrum ...
High school students benefit from donations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime community organization dedicated to education, literacy and beyond, provided much-needed assistance to local high school students in recent weeks.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken in December 2020, this photo shows a small portion of ...
State’s COVID testing now screens for new variant
Staff Report

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has begun screening people for the B.1.1.7. variant of the novel coronavirus, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Chief of Tasting Dr. Mark Pandori said at Wednesday’s briefing on the state of the pandemic in Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
A few new characters now roaming Goldfield
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield has new welcome signs in the form of donkeys thanks to a federal grant awarded by Travel Nevada, a state agency that promotes Nevada as a travel destination.

Facebook In addition to various experts who will present the Zoom sessions, short recorded pres ...
UNR taking Cattlemen’s Update to Zoom for two days
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update virtually via Zoom Jan. 12-13. For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal Da-ek Dow Go-et, left, and Wheeler Peak reflect in the wat ...
Annual EPA grant will be used for water projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection on Tuesday announced that $1 million in Clean Water Act grant funds provided by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency will be used to complete 11 projects to reduce “nonpoint source pollution” and improve water quality across the state.

Civic engagement will be topic of humanities series
Staff Report

Nevada Humanities has been awarded $50,000 by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of a new national initiative, “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation”, which will explore civic participation as it relates to electoral engagement in a multivocal democracy.

Dakota White
Shotgun discharge prompts NCSO response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

What started out as an early evening barbecue resulted in the arrest of two Pahrump brothers late last month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preliminary applications for the Community Development Block ...
Nye County accepting applications for coronavirus block grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently accepting applications for the second and third rounds of Community Development Block Grant funding that have been made available to communities across the United States as part of the CARES Act.