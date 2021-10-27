75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Local woman suspected of grand larceny, burglary

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 27, 2021 - 9:27 am
 
Mikaley Boulden
Mikaley Boulden

A local woman was arrested and taken into custody on numerous charges following a grand larceny investigation.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Landen Rowland was dispatched to a residence along Steptoe Street earlier this month to investigate a report of theft.

Upon arrival, Rowland made contact with the 68-year-old victim who provided a list of rings that the woman believed to be stolen.

The approximate value of the rings was $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The rings were stolen from a lockbox inside of the victim’s room,” Rowland’s report stated. “The lockbox could be unlocked by a key that was kept inside the victim’s room.”

The report went on to say that the victim provided a detailed written statement with specifics on each of the rings that had been allegedly stolen, along with a photograph of one of the stolen rings.

Online assistance

Upon further investigation, the descriptions of the rings allegedly pawned by the suspect, identified as Mikaley Boulden, 19, were similar to what was identified on a website known by law enforcement as LeadsOnline.

The website provides technology services to assist law enforcement with catching suspected criminals.

“The victim stated that she was letting Mikaley Boulden stay in her home for a few months,” Rowland’s report stated. “She claimed that Mikaley Boulden knew where the lockbox and key were located and that she had no permission to open it or enter the victim’s room. The victim also stated that Mikaley Boulden purchased some Christmas gifts recently for her family, but has no income, which the victim found suspicious.”

Hard evidence

Additionally, Rowland’s report noted that Boulden initially stated that she had no involvement.

“A LeadsOnline search of Mikaley Boulden’s name and date of birth showed that she had in fact pawned the rings described by the victim at SuperPawn, located at 671 South Highway 160. LeadsOnline showed that Mikaley Boulden provided an identification card and had received approximately $1,500 for six rings. Mikaley was questioned again about her involvement with the missing rings. Mikaley Boulden admitted that she did in fact take rings from the victim without her permission. Mikaley stated she misplaced one and pawned the rest.”

Several charges filed

As a result of the investigation, Rowland determined that Boulden allegedly stole items from the victim with a reported value of $10,000.

“These items were sold for $1,500, and were consistent with grand larceny,” according to the arrest report. “Mikaley Boulden and the victim had separate rooms within the home. Mikaley Boulden unlawfully entered the victim’s room and opened her jewelry lockbox with the intent to commit grand or petty larceny consistent with burglary. Mikaley Boulden knowingly had in her possession the stolen rings from the Steptoe Street residence and pawned them at SuperPawn, receiving money from stolen rings in violation of possession of stolen property. Mikaley Boulden entered SuperPawn, provided her identification card, to sell the stolen rings and obtain money under false pretenses consistent with burglary and obtaining money under false pretenses.”

Boulden was transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where her bail was set at $30,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Ima
Lithium continues expansion in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cruz Battery Metals has applied for a drill permit from the Bureau of Land Management on the 5,500-acre Solar Lithium Project in Nye County, according to the press release.

James Lucas
Traffic stop leads to high-speed pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing numerous charges following his arrest this month.

The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm attends a press conference at the Internatio ...
Nevada universities get clean-energy research grants
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The money will be used to develop technologies that will help reach the Biden administration’s goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2035.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
The witches of Beatty return
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Dozens of witches, and a few warlocks, could be seen roaming Beatty last Saturday, Oct. 23. The annual Witch Walk, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, enthusiastically returned this year, with enough costumed participants to fill two hay-ride-style trailers and a small bus.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Attendees of the Bullfrog Biennial Art Exh ...
2 big events in Beatty coming up
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Days is bouncing back this weekend after being called off last year because of the pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A young gentleman participating in the 2019 Cotillion for S ...
Cotillion for Success granted $260k to film instructional modules for use in Nye County schools
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to a generous grant from Nye County, 40 lucky students at J.G. Johnson Elementary School are being given a very exciting opportunity to take part in the filming of a series of educational modules under the Cotillion for Success program, but the benefits to be reaped by local students do not end there.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County declines to purchase Desert Utilities
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At the start of 2021, Nye County commissioners started eyeing the possible acquisition of Desert Utilities Inc., one of the Pahrump Valley’s three water and sewer utility providers, and authorized staff to begin a due-diligence investigation into the company’s operations and assets as a means of determining if a purchase by the county would be viable.

Getty Images Cannabis consumption lounges are on the way for Nevada, with the state's Cannabis ...
Nye County to allow pot consumption lounges
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the past four years, recreational marijuana has been legal in the Silver State but those visiting the area have not had any place to legally consume the products they can purchase at the huge array of retail dispensaries located all around Nevada.

Nevada Restaurant Association representative Alexandria Dazlich speaks about capping of fees ch ...
Business push back on proposed unemployment tax hike
By Subrina Hudson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada business leaders spoke out against a proposed increase in the state’s unemployment insurance tax during a virtual meeting Friday morning hosted by two state agencies.

State Sen. Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, speaks during a roundtable discussion with Energy Secreta ...
Want your DMV fee refund? Be prepared to drive to the DMV
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that a $1-per-transaction fee was unconstitutional, and ordered the state to refund the money to motorists.