Local woman suspected of grand larceny, burglary

A local woman was arrested and taken into custody on numerous charges following a grand larceny investigation.

Mikaley Boulden

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Landen Rowland was dispatched to a residence along Steptoe Street earlier this month to investigate a report of theft.

Upon arrival, Rowland made contact with the 68-year-old victim who provided a list of rings that the woman believed to be stolen.

The approximate value of the rings was $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The rings were stolen from a lockbox inside of the victim’s room,” Rowland’s report stated. “The lockbox could be unlocked by a key that was kept inside the victim’s room.”

The report went on to say that the victim provided a detailed written statement with specifics on each of the rings that had been allegedly stolen, along with a photograph of one of the stolen rings.

Online assistance

Upon further investigation, the descriptions of the rings allegedly pawned by the suspect, identified as Mikaley Boulden, 19, were similar to what was identified on a website known by law enforcement as LeadsOnline.

The website provides technology services to assist law enforcement with catching suspected criminals.

“The victim stated that she was letting Mikaley Boulden stay in her home for a few months,” Rowland’s report stated. “She claimed that Mikaley Boulden knew where the lockbox and key were located and that she had no permission to open it or enter the victim’s room. The victim also stated that Mikaley Boulden purchased some Christmas gifts recently for her family, but has no income, which the victim found suspicious.”

Hard evidence

Additionally, Rowland’s report noted that Boulden initially stated that she had no involvement.

“A LeadsOnline search of Mikaley Boulden’s name and date of birth showed that she had in fact pawned the rings described by the victim at SuperPawn, located at 671 South Highway 160. LeadsOnline showed that Mikaley Boulden provided an identification card and had received approximately $1,500 for six rings. Mikaley was questioned again about her involvement with the missing rings. Mikaley Boulden admitted that she did in fact take rings from the victim without her permission. Mikaley stated she misplaced one and pawned the rest.”

Several charges filed

As a result of the investigation, Rowland determined that Boulden allegedly stole items from the victim with a reported value of $10,000.

“These items were sold for $1,500, and were consistent with grand larceny,” according to the arrest report. “Mikaley Boulden and the victim had separate rooms within the home. Mikaley Boulden unlawfully entered the victim’s room and opened her jewelry lockbox with the intent to commit grand or petty larceny consistent with burglary. Mikaley Boulden knowingly had in her possession the stolen rings from the Steptoe Street residence and pawned them at SuperPawn, receiving money from stolen rings in violation of possession of stolen property. Mikaley Boulden entered SuperPawn, provided her identification card, to sell the stolen rings and obtain money under false pretenses consistent with burglary and obtaining money under false pretenses.”

Boulden was transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where her bail was set at $30,000.

