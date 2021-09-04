70°F
Longtime Pahrump businessman Tom Saitta dies

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 4, 2021 - 2:09 pm
 
Left to right Tommy Deering and Tom Saitta interview for The Great American Songbook performanc ...
Left to right Tommy Deering and Tom Saitta interview for The Great American Songbook performance at Sanders Family Winery, Friday and Saturday, June 20th and 21st.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Youth Activities, (PVYA) program President To ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Youth Activities, (PVYA) program President Tom Metscher, at left, displays the $10,000 donation check courtesy of the Saitta Trudeau Jeep Chrysler Dodge dealership located at 1541 Wahkiakum Ave. Metscher is joined on his left with PVYA Director Denise Koch, Floyd Elementary School student Brandon Battaglia, Rosemary Clarke Middle School student Serenity and mother Alicia Lewis. All are flanked by Tom Saitta and Don Trudeau, far right.
Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, a longtim ...
Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, a longtime supporter of Pahrump Valley High School athletics, shows its support for the Trojans as they take on Boulder City in the Class 3A playoffs Friday night in Pahrump.
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - A plaque of appreciation and pin was presented to ...
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - A plaque of appreciation and pin was presented to Tom Saitta. The following are in the picture: Tom Saitta (owner of Saitta Trudeau), Noah Kohbarger, Henry Amaya, Johnathan Melendez, Lou Sposato, Payden Eaton, Eli Edwards and Leo Finkler.

Longtime local businessman Tom Saitta, owner of Pahrump Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership Saitta Trudeau, died on Friday, the company said on social media.

“The entirety of the Saitta Trudeau family is heartbroken to announce that our friend, mentor and patriarch Tom Saitta, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday September 3rd, 2021, the company announced on Facebook on Friday.

“Tom was a one-of-a-kind soul that loved life and all it had to offer. He was a man of vision and devoted everything of himself to his passions.”

 

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

