Longtime Pahrump businessman Tom Saitta dies
Longtime local businessman Tom Saitta, owner of Pahrump Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership Saitta Trudeau, died on Friday, the company said on social media.
“The entirety of the Saitta Trudeau family is heartbroken to announce that our friend, mentor and patriarch Tom Saitta, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday September 3rd, 2021, the company announced on Facebook on Friday.
“Tom was a one-of-a-kind soul that loved life and all it had to offer. He was a man of vision and devoted everything of himself to his passions.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
