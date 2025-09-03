Man arrested after homemade gun suppressor was found during traffic stop

Alongside other charges, the suspect was charged with one count of manufacturing and possessing a suppressor

On Friday, Aug. 22, around 3 p.m. while on patrol, a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a blue Ford Focus driving past. The vehicle’s license plate had an expired California registration sticker.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and pulled over a male driver. The man was asked to provide his driver’s license, insurance, and registration.

The man told the deputy he had none of the requested items. The deputy then asked the man if there were any weapons in the vehicle.

The man revealed there was a green duffel bag in the backseat with firearm parts. He told the deputy his name but claimed his wallet was stolen, which is why he didn’t have his driver’s license.

A records check was run on the suspect. It revealed the man’s California driver’s license was suspended/revoked. A records check on the car’s California license plate revealed that its registration has been suspended and expired since Feb. 2024.

A tow was requested for the vehicle and a second deputy arrived on the scene. This deputy conducted an inventory on the vehicle.

During the inventory, the deputy found a green duffel bag in the backseat, containing assorted gun parts and ammunition. A homemade suppressor was found in the bag.

The gun suppressor was shown to the suspect. The man told police he had tried to use the suppressor but claimed he ran into a problem when trying to shoot out of it.

The homemade suppressor was seized and booked as evidence. The man was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

According to a Declaration of Probable Cause the man was charged with one count of manufacturing and possessing a suppressor, one count of driving with a revoked license, one count of failing to provide proof of insurance, and one count of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

